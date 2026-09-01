Robeco UCITS ICAV - Half-year Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01
Robeco UCITS ICAV (the "Fund")
2026 Semi-annual Financial report
The Board of Directors of the Fund herewith inform you that the 2026 semi-annual report of the Fund is available free of charge at the registered office of the Fund (Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland) and on https://www.robeco.com/files/docm/semi-2026-robeco-ucits-icav-en.pdf
The Board of Directors Dublin, 31 August 2026
Contact details: Bahareh Galief Agha (b.galiefagha@robeco.com)
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