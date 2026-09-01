Robeco UCITS ICAV - Half-year Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

Robeco UCITS ICAV (the "Fund")

2026 Semi-annual Financial report

The Board of Directors of the Fund herewith inform you that the 2026 semi-annual report of the Fund is available free of charge at the registered office of the Fund (Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland) and on https://www.robeco.com/files/docm/semi-2026-robeco-ucits-icav-en.pdf

The Board of Directors Dublin, 31 August 2026

Contact details: Bahareh Galief Agha (b.galiefagha@robeco.com)