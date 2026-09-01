HONG KONG, Sept 1, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On 31 August, Yuanda China Holdings Limited ('Yuanda China' or 'the Group' Stock Code: 02789.HK), a global leader in the curtain wall industry, hereby announced its unaudited interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Reporting Period").For the first half of 2026, in the building curtain wall industry, the trend towards market concentration among industry leaders has become increasingly pronounced, with intensifying competition in the bidding and tendering environment. Against this backdrop, companies were increasingly required to demonstrate comprehensive coordination capabilities across technological barriers, financial resilience, cross-border project execution and full-life cycle operation and maintenance. In response to the complex and ever-changing operating environment, the Group focused on assessing potential operational risks including geopolitical factors, exchange rate fluctuations, project performance, and payment collections. It also established a full-process, routine risk control mechanism to maintain effective risk control throughout every stage of operations. Meanwhile, the Group rigorously curtailed non-essential administrative expenses and streamlined its cost structure. These measures helped mitigate downward market pressure, safeguard the Group's overall profitability and deliver stable earnings for the period. As a result of the above measures, for the six months ended 30 June 2026, the revenue of the Group increased by approximately 23.2% year on year to RMB 1.56 billion. Adjusted gross profit margin increased by approximately 4 percentage points, compared with the corresponding period of 2025 to 27.3%. Nevertheless, mainly due to foreign exchange losses arising from exchange rate fluctuations, profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company decreased by approximately 23.9% year on year to RMB 140 million. Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to RMB 0.0226.Concentrated Delivery of Domestic Projects Drove Performance, While Overseas Markets Achieved Broad-based GrowthAs for the Group's domestic projects, benefiting from the concentrated delivery of projects on hand and the Group's continued focus on projects with customers of higher creditworthiness, the Group's revenue from domestic market increased by 61.0% year on year to approximately RMB 651 million, contributing 41.7% of the total revenue of the Group. Meanwhile, under the Group's prudent overseas expansion strategy, in the first half of the year, revenue from overseas market increased by 5.4% year on year to RMB 909 million, contributing 58.3% of the total revenue of the Group. Particularly, revenue from Australia surged by 313.57% year on year to RMB 176 million, while markets including United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Mongolia each recorded double-digit revenue growth.Strengthened Risk Control and Selective Project Acquisition Lay a Solid Foundation for Sustainable DevelopmentIn the first half of 2026, the Group continued to adopt a prudent overseas expansion strategy, prioritising high-quality projects with higher returns and controllable risks. The aggregate contract value of the Group's newly-awarded projects amounted to approximately RMB 1,732 million. Based on this strategy, as of 30 June 2026, the contract value of backlog of the Group increased by 8.2% from 30 June 2025 to approximately RMB 13,373 million, which could support sustainable development of the Group for the next 2-3 years. At the same time, the Group has continuously strengthened a full-process management of receivables and net contract assets, while implementing various measures to accelerate cash collection. The turnover days of the receivables of the Group decreased by roughly 63 days to approximately 159 days year on year.Looking ahead to the second half of 2026, the Group will adhere to the business strategy of 'stabilising operations, enhancing quality, and expanding across segments'. In terms of capital management and control, the Group will continue to strengthen cash management throughout its business processes, strictly control key links such as project receivables, cost outflows, and cash turnover, and mitigate project-related operational risks, with a view to fully safeguarding a healthy and stable cash flow while supporting the sustainable development of its business with a solid financial foundation. In terms of market footprint, the Group will deepen research across domestic and international markets, selectively cultivate additional customers, build differentiated advantages through product and technology innovation, process upgrades, quality enhancement, and tailored services, with a view to meeting the high-end and green requirements of new customers and new markets. Going forward, the Group will continue to optimise its global market footprint, consolidate its competitive strengths and leadership in the industry, fully reinforce operational quality and efficiency to deliver tangible business results, thereby creating long-term, stable value-added returns for various stakeholders and achieving sustainable, healthy development.Source: Yuanda China Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.