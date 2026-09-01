

The 11th Belt and Road Summit will be held from 9 to 10 September (Wednesday to Thursday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. In 2025 (shown in photo), the event's 10th edition attracted 6,200 participants from 70+ countries and regions. The picture shows the Belt and Road Summit in 2025.



This year's Belt and Road Summit will feature a new GoGlobal Connect Zone, showcasing professional services solutions across different sectors in Hong Kong and providing consultation and practical support for enterprises going global. The picture shows the Asia Summit on Global Health held in May 2026, featuring the "GoGlobal Connect" and the Business of Healthcare Advisory Zone.

HONG KONG, Sept 1, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th Belt and Road Summit, co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held from 9 to 10 September (Wednesday to Thursday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. For over a decade, Hong Kong has brought together government and business leaders from Belt and Road countries and regions to deepen local, regional economic and trade ties through this signature event. With the theme of Advancing High-quality Development - Embarking on a New Journey, this year's Belt and Road Summit will explore fresh potential arising from new patterns of regional cooperation in trade, investment and development among Belt and Road and other markets, particularly ASEAN, Central Asia and the Middle East. Presenting insights from nearly 100 distinguished policymakers and business leaders, new multifaceted thematic showcases and business matching activities, this year's Summit offers a wealth of knowledge, extensive networks and quality investment and business opportunities, facilitated through Hong Kong, the global business platform that connects the Chinese Mainland and the world.Anna Cheung, Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "Amid the reconfiguration of the global economic landscape, Hong Kong has been both an important platform for Mainland enterprises to go global and a preferred gateway for international enterprises to enter the Mainland and Asian markets. As a core member of the GoGlobal Task Force which was established by the HKSAR Government to facilitate enterprises to go global, the HKTDC has been leveraging Hong Kong's strengths as an international business and investment platform to facilitate cooperation. To further support Mainland enterprises in tapping opportunities in the Belt and Road and other emerging markets, this year's Belt and Road Summit will introduce a dedicated Go Global Chapter, featuring thematic breakout sessions focusing on go global opportunities and Hong Kong's professional services strengths, the newly established GoGlobal Connect Zone for service providers, roundtable discussions and the GoGlobal Business Study Mission to Nansha, Guangzhou. These initiatives will further strengthen Hong Kong's role as a 'superconnector' and 'super value-adder', promoting high-quality cooperation in Belt and Road and other markets. The HKTDC has also been actively advancing cross-regional economic and trade cooperation. This year, we have organised a business delegation to visit Belt and Road countries and regions and hosted the flagship overseas promotion event 'Think Business, Think Hong Kong' in Malaysia, continuing to develop new markets, connect with new partners and explore new opportunities, further leveraging Hong Kong's strengths in connecting the Chinese Mainland and the world, while deepening Hong Kong's links with global markets."New directions in global economic development from the policy perspectiveThe first day of the Summit will open with exchanges between government and corporate leaders. The Opening Session will feature heavyweights such as John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, Carolina Cosse, Vice President of Uruguay, Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, and Professor Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, sharing their perspectives on global economic and trade development from the policy and international cooperation perspectives.The highly anticipated Policy Dialogue session, with the theme of Building Resilient Trade and Investment Frameworks in a Diverse Global Landscape, will be chaired by Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR. He will exchange views with such government officials as Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, Minister for Commerce, Industries, Textiles and Jute of Bangladesh, Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development of Sri Lanka, and Dr Kirida Bhaopichitr, Vice Minister for Commerce of Thailand, to discuss strengthening cross-border trade and investment cooperation and enhancing economic resilience, as well as sharing experiences in promoting trade facilitation and investment cooperation.The Business Plenary I: Harnessing Business Opportunities for Sustainable Growth and Shared Prosperity session, with a market focus on ASEAN and Central Asia, will explore how enterprises can promote sustainable development and achieve more inclusive economic growth while expanding business opportunities and advancing investment cooperation. The session will be chaired by Dr Victor K Fung, Chairman of Fung Investments, and feature Dr Jonathan Choi, Chairman of Sunwah Group, Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, CEO of Sintesa Group and Chairman of the Indonesian Employer Association, Vikrom Kromadit, CEO of Amata Corporation PCL, Farkhad Rashidovich Okhonov, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Management Board of Halyk Finance, Somboun Phongsavanh, Chairman of Shareholder Committee, Phongsavanh Group. They will share practical experiences from different markets and industries and explore ways to seize cross-border cooperation opportunities and foster mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.The Keynote Luncheon will feature welcome remarks by Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, opening remarks by Wang Shuguang, Vice Chairman of the Board, President and Member of the Management Committee of China International Capital Corporation Limited, and a keynote address by Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN.Exploring cooperation with Central Asia and the Middle East to support enterprises in going global through Hong KongContinuing to focus on expanding international markets, deepening cross-regional cooperation and advancing high-quality development, this year's Summit will introduce new thematic chapters, namely, the Go Global Chapter, Central Asia Chapter and Middle East Chapter.The new Go Global Chapter will provide a one-stop platform for Mainland enterprises to exchange ideas and connect with potential partners as they expand overseas. On the first day, the Thematic Breakout Session Hong Kong: Super Connector - World-class Springboard - Professional Services Empowering Global Expansion will explore how Hong Kong's professional services can support enterprises in expanding into Belt and Road markets. On the second day, the Thematic Breakout Session Chinese Mainland Enterprises Going Global: Driving Mutual Growth Across Belt and Road Economies will further share practical experiences of enterprises expanding into overseas markets.In addition, the Summit will feature a new GoGlobal Connect Zone, showcasing professional services solutions across different sectors in Hong Kong and providing consultation and practical support for enterprises going global. The Summit will also arrange one-on-one meetings between Mainland enterprises seeking to expand overseas and potential partners and service providers, as well as hold roundtable discussions on going global, providing more comprehensive and enhanced support for Mainland enterprises expanding overseas. The Summit will also organise the GoGlobal Business Study Mission to Nansha, Guangzhou, enabling participants to gain first-hand understanding of development and investment opportunities in the Greater Bay Area.Central Asia and Middle East Chapters showcase investment opportunitiesFollowing the successful delegations led by John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, and organised by the HKTDC over the past two years, Hong Kong, Central Asia and the Middle East have strengthened ties with reciprocal exchanges. The Summit will further enhance these ties by inviting government officials and business leaders from these regions to share their latest development opportunities and investment prospects, and will feature a dedicated Central Asia Chapter and a Middle East Chapter, featuring consulates, business organisations and companies showcasing investment projects and commercial opportunities across the regions. The two-day Project Investment Sessions held during the Summit will also explore investment, infrastructure, smart city and professional services opportunities arising from major development projects in Central Asia and the Middle East. The Cocktail Reception will be officiated by Paul Lam, Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR, who will deliver welcoming remarks. The reception will also feature ethnic music performances, allowing participants to gain a deeper understanding of Central Asia and Middle East from another perspective and promoting cultural exchanges.Global expert insights on finance, technology, green development and youthThe second day of the Summit will open with a special address session, featuring Professor Teresa Cheng, Secretary-General of the International Organization for Mediation and other distinguished guests. Making its debut this year, a Dialogue for Future session themed Think Tank Dialogue: The Belt and Road Initiative and Asia-Pacific Cooperation in a Changing Global Landscape will feature a conversation between Professor Li Cheng, Director of Centre on Contemporary China and the World and Professor of School of Governance and Policy, The University of Hong Kong and Gim Huay Neo, Managing Director of Member of the Managing Board, World Economic Forum. A Business plenary on the same day, themed Unlocking New Market Opportunities along and beyond the Belt and Road, will focus on the Middle East and African markets. Chaired by Professor KC Chan, Chairman of WeLab Bank, the panel of speakers will include Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Financial Centre, Muneer Ali Al Muneeri, Deputy President for Operations of Oman Investment Authority, Dr Mteto Nyati, Chairman of Eskom, Cliff Zhang, CEO & Founding Partner of Templewater Hong Kong Limited and Samaila Zubairu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Africa Finance Corporation. The session will examine the immense potential of emerging markets within and beyond the Belt and Road countries and regions amid evolving global business landscapes, as well as how Hong Kong can support global enterprises in capturing new market opportunities.Alongside themes of Finance, Green Development, Youth and Technology, this year's summit will introduce brand-new thematic breakout sessions including going global and the low-altitude economy. From corporate global expansion and emerging-industry advancement to talent nurturing, these sessions will explore fresh opportunities for high-quality development. Among them, the Thematic Breakout Session: Dialogue with Youth Business Leaders - Hong Kong as an International Hub for High-Calibre Talent will discuss how Hong Kong can leverage its strengths in local education, research, innovation and technology to attract top talent worldwide and inject new momentum into Hong Kong and regional growth.Project investment enhanced with signature projects and extended deal makingThe Summit will once again host Project Investment Session, Belt and Road Summit Deal Making and Exhibition zone, featuring more than 300 investment projects, with a combined investment value exceeding US$3.7 billion, and over 800 one-on-one project matching meetings to help enterprises connect with potential partners. The Project Investment Session will provide a platform for project owners from different countries to present their projects, giving investors and service intermediaries a comprehensive understanding of the investment opportunities in different sectors. Pitching sessions will focus on five main areas: (1) energy, natural resources and public utilities, (2) urban development, (3) New Market Focus: The Middle East, Africa and Latin America, (4) transport and logistics infrastructure, and (5) innovation and technology. The Signature Projects Session will highlight the massive infrastructure and investment potential of Alatau City and Data Centre Valley in Kazakhstan, as well as the Ankara-Istanbul High-Speed Rail in Turkiye. The Belt and Road Summit Deal Making session will create vital negotiation opportunities for participants. Running in parallel with the Summit and extended online from 14 to 15 September, it pools global resources and facilitates long-term collaboration and resource integration through one-on-one meetings.The exhibition zones bring together over 120 exhibitors. Alongside the Hong Kong Zone and Global Investment Zone, three new zones have been introduced this year. The University Zone assembles local universities to showcase research outputs, innovative technologies and talent-related strengths. The GreenTech Zone features artificial intelligence, green technologies and smart-city solutions, building bridges between technology enterprises and investors. The GoGlobal Connect Zone displays services and resources supporting enterprises' overseas expansion, connecting businesses to global commercial networks and empowering them to tap into international markets. There are also regional-themed zones, including the returning Chinese Mainland Zone and the ASEAN Zone, which showcase promising investment projects and business opportunities from Belt and Road markets.The 11th Belt and Road Summit is supported by a wide range of partners, including China International Capital Corporation Limited as Strategic Partner, and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited as the Banking Partner. Other supporters include Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited as Cross-border Business Partner, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited as the Global Connectivity Partner, Huatai International Financial Holdings Company Limited as Innovative Finance Partner, International Financial Centre of Oman as Diamond Sponsor, as well as CCB International (Holdings) Limited and China Mobile International Limited as Platinum Sponsors.New ASEAN Market Day to be held alongside Belt and Road WeekThe Belt and Road Summit is one of the key flagship events of Belt and Road Week, a themed week featuring events related to the Belt and Road Initiative held around Hong Kong.With representatives of ASEAN member states coming to Hong Kong to participate in the Summit, the HKTDC will introduce a new flagship event, ASEAN Market Day, which will be held on the afternoon of 10 September. The event, the first in a series of market days, will bring together business leaders and experts to share practical experience, helping Hong Kong businesses, particularly SMEs, gain a deeper understanding of the latest development trends and business opportunities in different ASEAN markets before taking steps to expand. Following the session, participants can visit the ASEAN Zone at the Summit for consultation sessions with representatives from the HKTDC's offices in ASEAN and various ASEAN Consulates General and associations to exchange views and connect with potential partners. Looking ahead, the HKTDC will continue with the series of market days focusing on different regions with high business potential, such as Africa and the Middle East, and closer to home, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area in the Chinese Mainland.Held alongside the Summit is the Belt and Road Global Forum Annual Roundtable, a closed-door roundtable held on the morning of 11 September, which brings together Hong Kong, Mainland and international organisations and business associations to share information, interact and explore multilateral cooperation.The 11th Belt and Road SummitDate9 to 10 September 2026VenueHall 5B-E, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreRemarksVideo and audio recordings at the Summit should be used only in the context of media reportingMedia RegistrationPlease contact lsong@yuantung.com.hk or tleung@yuantung.com.hk for media registrationWebsitesBelt and Road Summit: https://www.beltandroadsummit.com/conference/bnr/enProgramme: https://www.beltandroadsummit.com/conference/bnr/en/programmeSpeaker list: https://www.beltandroadsummit.com/conference/bnr/en/speakerMedia representatives who would like to conduct interviews with the speakers, please submit interview requests to lsong@yuantung.com.hk or tleung@yuantung.com.hk by 4 September 2026.Photo download: https://bit.ly/45WBpUoThe 11th Belt and Road Summit will be held from 9 to 10 September (Wednesday to Thursday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. In 2025 (shown in photo), the event's 10th edition attracted 6,200 participants from 70+ countries and regions. The picture shows the Belt and Road Summit in 2025.This year's Belt and Road Summit will feature a new GoGlobal Connect Zone, showcasing professional services solutions across different sectors in Hong Kong and providing consultation and practical support for enterprises going global. The picture shows the Asia Summit on Global Health held in May 2026, featuring the 'GoGlobal Connect' and the Business of Healthcare Advisory Zone.Media EnquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkFung Wong Tel: (852) 3428 3122 Email: hfwong@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs DepartmentNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4572 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgWinnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.