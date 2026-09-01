Following the success of the Maison's Fall-Winter 2025 and Spring-Summer 2026 campaigns, KARL LAGERFELD is delighted to announce the extension of its relationship with global entrepreneur, media personality and cultural icon Paris Hilton, continuing a partnership that has resonated with audiences around the world.

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KARL LAGERFELD Paris Hilton ©Matt Easton

As the face of the Maison through Fall-Winter 2026 and Spring-Summer 2027, Paris Hilton returns for the next chapter of KARL LAGERFELD's From Paris With Love story, continuing to bring her signature confidence, wit and individuality. Photographed for the first time by Matt Easton, the Fall-Winter 2026 campaign introduces a new dimension to the narrative while remaining true to the House's established codes.

At the heart of the Fall-Winter 2026 story, two masters of self-reinvention meet. Making his debut is NOT-KARL, a charismatic digital character and new member in the brand's world. Appearing alongside Paris Hilton, he brings a fresh dimension to the storytelling. Set against a series of retro multi-screen televisions, he appears throughout the campaign with Paris, bringing contrast, humor and playful irreverence to the narrative marking the first step in NOT-KARL's broader story beyond this season.

"Paris has brought energy, authenticity and a strong sense of individuality to our campaigns over the past two seasons," says Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of Karl Lagerfeld. "Continuing that relationship while introducing NOT-KARL feels particularly meaningful. As a new member of the brand's world, he brings wit and irreverence, creating an unexpected dialogue with Paris and giving us new and innovative ways to play with format, storytelling and perspective while remaining true to Karl's point of view."

Together, Paris Hilton and NOT-KARL form an unexpected on-screen duo, their contrasting personalities creating a playful dynamic throughout the campaign. Their exchanges create a sense of spontaneity within the story, while reinforcing the campaign's central themes of individuality and self-reinvention.

"Continuing the relationship feels incredibly special," says Paris Hilton. "Every campaign has felt like its own moment, and I love that we keep finding new ways to bring our worlds together. Having NOT-KARL on set made this shoot feel so iconic and just unexpected it brought such a magical energy. I'm excited for what's to come next!"

This season, Paris is joined by Kit Butler as the face of menswear. With his understated confidence and strong fashion profile, Kit is a contemporary counterpart to Paris, and their long-standing friendship lends effortless chemistry.

There are also two special cameo appearances to watch out for, adding a playful note to the story.

The Fall-Winter 2026 collection brings together sharp tailoring, elevated outerwear and the graphic simplicity that defines the House. Rendered in a predominantly monochromatic palette, the collection balances strong silhouettes with refined details, from a long white shirt inspired by tuxedo dressing to the K/Autograph bag range, one of the season's defining accessories.

The Fall-Winter 2026 campaign will launch globally across digital, social, print and out-of-home platforms beginning September 1st, 2026, bringing together the KARL LAGERFELD, KARL LAGERFELD JEANS and KARL LAGERFELD PARIS collections under a single creative narrative.

The campaign will be celebrated during Paris Fashion Week with a special event hosted by the Maison. Further details will be announced early September.

ABOUT KARL LAGERFELD

The House of KARL LAGERFELD shares the iconic vision and design aesthetic of its founder, Karl Lagerfeld, fused with a contemporary, forward-looking spirit. The brand celebrates his colossal legacy and breathes his passion, intuition, and inexhaustible creativity into the core of its DNA.

Featuring Parisian-inspired classics with a rock-chic attitude, the brand portfolio includes ready-to-wear for women, men and kids, plus KARL LAGERFELD JEANS, bags, small leather goods, footwear, fragrances and eyewear. Additional categories include the KARL LAGERFELD MAISON furniture collection and international hospitality projects. The Maison's creative vision is led by Creative Director Hun Kim; other members of the KARL family are Brand Ambassador Sebastien Jondeau, and Impact Ambassador Amber Valletta, amongst others.

KARL LAGERFELD connects with consumers at more than 200 stores worldwide including premium wholesale and franchise partners with key locations in Paris, London, Munich, Dubai and Shanghai. The brand has a robust digital presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and its KARL.COM flagship.

In 2019, KARL LAGERFELD joined the Fashion Pact, a global sustainability initiative seeking to transform the fashion industry through objectives in three areas: climate, biodiversity and ocean protection.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831566835/en/

Contacts:

PRESS:

Déborah Farale

Deborah.farale@karllagerfeld.com

Coralie Leroux

Coralie.leroux@karllagerfeld.fr