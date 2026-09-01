Effective September 1, 2026, Emmanuelle Guégan is appointed President Marketing Services and member of the Executive Committee, Bernard Pinatel having decided to retire.

Emmanuelle Guégan had been Senior Vice President Corporate Affairs of TotalEnergies' (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) Exploration Production since October 2025.

"I would like to warmly thank Bernard Pinatel for his longstanding commitment to the Company. Throughout his career, and notably during his last ten years at the Executive Committee, he has placed his industrial experience, team spirit and energy at the service of the performance and development of our refining, chemicals and marketing activities. I am also very pleased to welcome Emmanuelle Guégan to the Executive Committee," commented Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies

Effective September 1, 2026, TotalEnergies' Executive Committee will comprise:

Patrick Pouyanné , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Aurélien Hamelle , President Strategy Sustainability

, President Strategy Sustainability Stéphane Michel , President Gas, Renewables Power

, President Gas, Renewables Power Emmanuelle Guégan , President Marketing Services

, President Marketing Services Catherine Remy , President People Social Engagement

, President People Social Engagement Jean-Pierre Sbraire , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Namita Shah , President Asia and President OneTech

, President Asia and President OneTech Vincent Stoquart , President Downstream, President Refining Chemicals

, President Downstream, President Refining Chemicals Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration Production

About Emmanuelle Guégan

Emmanuelle Guégan began her career at Total within the French retail network of the Marketing Services segment. In 2005, after holding several operational positions, she joined the Company's Financial Division as Head of Cost Control Reporting for the Exploration Production segment. She continued her career within Marketing Services, where she successively served as Head of Finance Control for the France in 2008, Director New Models in 2012, HR Strategy and Performance in 2014, Vice President Human Resources for the Africa Division in 2016, and Senior Vice President Human Resources and Communications in 2020. Since October 2025, she had served as Senior Vice President Corporate Affairs of the Exploration Production segment.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note

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Contacts:

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