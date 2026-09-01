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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 09:00 Uhr
173 Leser
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Gemtek and Dixon Advance Strategic Collaboration to Expand Optical Connectivity Business in India

Combining photonic integration expertise with localized manufacturing to address growing demand for high-speed optical connectivity across Broadband, Telecom and AI Infrastructure

TAIPEI, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. ("Gemtek") and Dixon Technologies (India) Limited ("Dixon") are advancing their strategic collaboration through their joint venture in India, expanding manufacturing and market opportunities for Optical Transceivers, BOSA (Bidirectional Optical Sub-Assembly) and other high-speed optical connectivity solutions.

The collaboration combines Gemtek's expertise in optical communications, photonic integration and product development with Dixon's manufacturing scale, supply-chain capabilities and market presence in India, creating a scalable platform to serve Broadband, Telecom, Cloud, Data Center and AI Infrastructure markets in India and globally.

Expanding Next-Generation Optical Connectivity

Gemtek is expanding its optical connectivity portfolio with solutions spanning 1G to 1.6T, including Optical Transceivers, SFPs, BOSA and high-speed optical connectivity solutions.

Leveraging EIC-PIC photonic integration and advanced manufacturing capabilities, Gemtek is advancing its roadmap toward 800G, 1.6T and next-generation photonic integration technologies to address growing demand for high-bandwidth and high-performance connectivity driven by AI, cloud and data center infrastructure.

Strengthening Local Manufacturing and Supply-Chain Resilience in India

The collaboration supports India's growing focus on local manufacturing of Optical Transceivers, BOSA and other high-speed optical solutions. By combining Gemtek's technology and product development expertise with Dixon's local manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities, the partnership enables scalable production in India while complementing Gemtek's global manufacturing footprint, strengthening geographic diversification and overall supply-chain resilience.

Gemtek to Showcase Optical Connectivity at IMC 2026

Gemtek will participate in India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, taking place October 7-10, 2026, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, India, Hall 2, Booth B1.

Gemtek will showcase its 1G-to-1.6T Optical Connectivity portfolio and solutions for Broadband, Telecom and AI Data Center applications, including Optical Transceivers, BOSA and next-generation high-speed optical connectivity technologies.

About Gemtek

Gemtek Technology is a global provider of networking and communications solutions across Broadband, Wi-Fi, Fiber, 5G, Optical Connectivity and AI-enabled Networking. Combining photonic integration, product innovation and advanced manufacturing capabilities, Gemtek continues to expand its high-speed optical connectivity technologies and solutions.

About Dixon

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited is a leading Indian design-focused and manufacturing company serving consumer electronics, telecommunications, IT hardware and other technology sectors, with extensive capabilities in product design, engineering, large-scale manufacturing and supply-chain management.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gemtek-and-dixon-advance-strategic-collaboration-to-expand-optical-connectivity-business-in-india-302865904.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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