Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Duncan Ferguson joins Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG to lead global commercial expansion as Chief Commercial Officer



01.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE 01.09.2026 Duncan Ferguson joins Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG to lead global commercial expansion as Chief Commercial Officer

Rapperswil (Switzerland), 1 September 2026 - Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG today announced the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 1 September 2026. Ferguson joins the company at a pivotal stage as Neovii accelerates the global expansion of its transplantation franchise and advances its strategic growth initiatives in immune-mediated diseases. Duncan brings nearly three decades of global commercial leadership experience spanning specialty pharmaceuticals, rare diseases, immunology, oncology and neuroscience. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled international commercial organizations, led successful market expansion strategies, and supported the launch and growth of innovative therapies across multiple regions. Most recently, he served as Vice President Commercial at Essential Pharma, where her lead global sales, marketing, market access and partnered markets across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia Prior to Essential Pharma, Duncan held senior commercial leadership positions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Aspen Pharmacare, LEO Pharma, and Abbott Laboratories. Throughout his career, he has successfully expanded specialty pharmaceutical businesses across international markets, built high-performing commercial organizations, and contributed to the successful launch and growth of innovative therapies, including biologics and immunology products. As Chief Commercial Officer, Duncan will be responsible for leading Neovii's global commercial strategy, driving sustainable growth across established and emerging markets, strengthening strategic partnerships, and further enhancing the company's commercial capabilities worldwide. In addition, he will play a key role in shaping the commercial strategy for Neovii's future pipeline opportunities in immune-mediated diseases, including preparations supporting the company's ongoing Phase 2 GIRO study in Type 1 Diabetes. Ferguson will join the Executive Leadership Team and report directly to the Chief Executive Officer. Frédéric Prince, Chief Executive Officer of Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Duncan to Neovii. His track record of building high-performing organizations, expanding specialty pharmaceutical businesses internationally, and successfully commercializing innovative therapies makes him exceptionally well positioned to support Neovii's next phase of growth. As we continue to strengthen our leadership in transplantation and invest in future opportunities in immune-mediated diseases, Duncan's expertise will be instrumental in translating our scientific and clinical strengths into long-term value for patients, healthcare providers and partners worldwide." Duncan Ferguson commented: "I am excited to join Neovii at such an important stage in its evolution. The company has built a strong reputation in transplantation and is uniquely positioned to expand its impact through innovation in immune-mediated diseases. I look forward to working with the talented Neovii team to accelerate growth, strengthen global partnerships and bring meaningful therapies to patients around the world." The Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team warmly welcome Duncan to Neovii and look forward to the significant contributions he will make in advancing the company's commercial strategy, global presence, and long-term growth objectives.

About Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG is a Swiss-based, global, fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on antibody-based immunotherapies. Headquartered in Switzerland, Neovii has more than three decades of experience in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of polyclonal antibody therapies and operates a dedicated biotech manufacturing facility in the Munich area. The company employs approximately 200 people and commercializes its products in more than 50 countries worldwide. Neovii has established a strong position in specialized stem cell and solid organ transplant centers. Building on its leadership position in transplantation, Neovii is leveraging its deep expertise in antibody-based immunotherapies to advance innovative treatments for immune-mediated diseases and create long-term sustainable growth opportunities. Media contact Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG info@neovii.com www.neovii.com



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