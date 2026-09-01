New Ask Aegir agent and MCP connectivity give developers, governments, investors and suppliers access to Aegir's bankable renewable energy intelligence and deterministic investment modeling.

Aegir Insights today launched the first AI decision layer to connect global renewable energy project-level and market intelligence to a deterministic investment model, available both inside the Aegir Platform and through clients' own AI systems over MCP.

Following a four-month partner program, the commercial release includes Ask Aegir, an AI agent embedded directly within the Aegir Platform, alongside Aegir's Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector, which allows clients to bring Aegir's data, intelligence and modeling capabilities directly into AI environments including Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and other MCP-compatible systems.

With Ask Aegir, users can analyze projects, corporate or country portfolios, benchmark against comparables, run deterministic investment models in Aegir Quant and return breakeven prices, LCoE, IRR and NPV with sensitivities. Through MCP, a client's own AI agent reaches the same intelligence and deterministic engine directly, so teams can build proprietary workflows around them.

Every investment case can be reproduced and interrogated directly in Aegir Quant's desktop model environment, whether it was built by an analyst or through an AI workflow.

"Renewables developers, investors, suppliers and governments place higher demands on AI than most users, because the decisions it informs commit billions in capital. They need bankable industry intelligence, rigorous investment modeling and the ability to see exactly how an answer was calculated. That is the layer we are building."

Scott Urquhart, CEO, Aegir Insights

From intelligence to deterministic calculation

Aegir's platform combines project and market intelligence across onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, energy storage and data centers with the company's Aegir Quant investment modeling technology.

Unlike incumbent intelligence providers serving this market, Aegir was built for renewables from the start. Its datasets, cost assumptions and modeling logic were designed around how renewable projects are actually developed, financed and bid.

This means an AI workflow can move from natural language questions such as which projects are being developed in a market and by whom, to more complex investment questions around project costs, returns, financing and sensitivities.

Language models can interpret information and generate reasoning, but they are not reliable financial calculation engines. Aegir separates the two: AI agents interpret the question and orchestrate the analysis, while Aegir Quant performs the calculations using a deterministic modeling framework.

"Aegir's deep sector expertise is why clients choose us. Our team comes out of leading project developers, government agencies and suppliers, with judgment and experience that general AI cannot replicate. That judgment sits behind every assumption in the platform, and clients are now building it into their own workflows."

Rikke Nørgaard, CCO, Aegir Insights

Ask Aegir: AI workflows inside the Aegir Platform

Ask Aegir is available to all Aegir Platform users from today. Instead of navigating datasets, models and analytics individually, users can interrogate Aegir's intelligence conversationally and ask the system to perform advanced commercial workflows. This can include identifying projects and owners, comparing markets, tracking project maturity, analyzing technology and cost assumptions, benchmarking against peers and running complete project financials.

Aegir MCP: Bringing Aegir into clients' own AI

For organizations building their own AI infrastructure, Aegir's MCP connector provides a second route. The connector allows authorized systems to interact directly with Aegir's intelligence and modeling capabilities, enabling customers to combine their own proprietary workflows with Aegir's renewable energy intelligence and analytical infrastructure.

Aegir is already working with several of the world's largest renewable energy developers, investors and suppliers to further develop workflows via both Ask Aegir and the MCP connector.

About Aegir Insights

Aegir Insights provides bankable intelligence and investment modeling for the renewable energy industry. The Aegir Platform combines global project and market intelligence across onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, energy storage and data centers with Aegir Quant, its deterministic investment modeling technology. Aegir Insights works with the world's leading renewable energy developers, investors, suppliers and governments.

To learn more visit: www.aegirinsights.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901336769/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Sarah Häring

Marketing Communications Manager, Aegir Insights

Email: sarah.haering@aegirinsights.com