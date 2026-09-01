Partnership will support Aderian's continued growth and expansion across the Nordic region

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. ("Searchlight"), a leading global private investment firm, today announced an investment in Aderian Group ("Aderian" or the "Company"), a Nordic managed IT services provider serving more than 10,000 small and medium-sized enterprise ("SME") customers throughout Sweden and Norway. As part of the transaction, Aderian's management team will reinvest in the Company and remain meaningful shareholders alongside Searchlight, underscoring their continued commitment to Aderian's long-term growth.

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Aderian provides cloud, cybersecurity, AI and analytics, networking and modern workplace solutions. Since its founding in 2022, the Company has grown to approximately SEK 2.5 billion in revenue, with more than 850 employees and over 10,000 SME customers across Sweden and Norway. The Company has built deep, long-standing customer relationships by providing integrated, mission-critical technology services that support customers' day-to-day operations and help them navigate an increasingly complex technology landscape.

To date, Aderian has rapidly scaled its operations through a combination of organic growth and more than 30 strategic acquisitions, and this new investment marks the next chapter in Aderian's growth journey. With Searchlight's long-term capital, international network and experience scaling business services companies, Aderian will continue to strengthen its service capabilities, building on its leading cybersecurity, AI and analytics practices. Following its expansion into Norway earlier this year, the Company also plans to accelerate the growth of its regional presence in the Nordics through both organic growth and further strategic acquisitions.

Christian Dempe, President and CEO of Aderian, said: "This investment is a clear next step and an important milestone for Aderian. Over the past three and a half years, we have built a strong business and established ourselves as a trusted partner to SMEs across Sweden and Norway. With Searchlight's support, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth, strengthen our capabilities and expand our presence across the Nordic region as we work towards becoming a leading pan-Nordic managed IT services provider, delivering even greater value and service to SMEs across the region. This would not have been possible without our dedicated employees, our local leaders and the trust of our customers. We would also like to thank Adelis and the Aderian board for their continued support."

Giles Marshall, Partner at Searchlight, added: "Christian and his team have built a differentiated business that combines the capabilities and resources of a scaled platform with the customer proximity and market knowledge of locally led teams. That model has positioned Aderian exceptionally well for continued growth across the Nordic region and we look forward to supporting the Company on this journey."

Erik Hallert, Partner at Adelis Equity Partners, said: "We are deeply impressed by what the management team and the local entrepreneurs have achieved during our years together. From an idea to a leading Nordic IT platform in just a few years it has been a remarkable journey to be part of, built on entrepreneurship, local presence and a strong shared drive. Aderian is exceptionally well positioned for its next phase, and with Searchlight as its new partner, the Company is uniquely placed to continue its journey towards becoming a leading pan-Nordic managed IT services provider."

About Aderian Group

Aderian Group digitizes small and medium-sized organizations across the Nordic region through secure and sustainable IT solutions that enhance competitiveness. The group consists of locally leading companies with strong presence in their respective markets, together offering comprehensive services in IT and application operations, infrastructure, cloud services, cybersecurity, data and AI, user support and digitalization. Founded in 2022, Aderian today has more than 850 employees, approximately SEK 2.5 billion in revenue and over 10,000 SME customers across Sweden and Norway. The model is built on local presence and entrepreneurship in each company, combined with the strength of a shared platform. For more information, please visit www.aderian.se.

About Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.

Searchlight is a global private investment firm with $17 billion in assets under management and offices in London, New York, Miami and Toronto. Founded on the principle that creative, engaged ownership creates superior outcomes, Searchlight partners with management teams to build market-leading businesses across its core sectors of telecommunications, media, business, industrial and financial services. Searchlight seeks to invest in businesses where its flexible approach and strategic support accelerate value creation for all stakeholders, leveraging deep sector expertise and a global network to help portfolio companies realise their full potential. For more information, please visit www.searchlightcap.com.

About Adelis Equity Partners

Adelis is a growth partner for well-positioned companies in the Nordic and DACH regions. Adelis partners with management and owners to build businesses in growth segments with strong market positions. Since raising its first fund in 2013, Adelis has been one of the most active investors in the Nordic middle-market, making over 50 platform investments and more than 350 add-on acquisitions. Adelis manages approximately €4.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.adelisequity.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts



Aderian Group

Jan Jutbo, Group CMO jan.jutbo@aderian.se



Searchlight Capital Partners

Prosek Partners pro-searchlight@prosek.com



Adelis Equity Partners

Erik Hallert, Partner erik.hallert@adelisequity.com