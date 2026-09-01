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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Dr.Look Ai to Showcase Real-World Curiosity as the Interface for Kids AI at IFA 2026

From a leaf to an entire city, the Dr.Look Ai Kids Learning Camera lets children begin interacting with AI through the world around them.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI becomes part of everyday life, Dr.Look Ai is asking a simple question: how should children begin interacting with it?

For Dr.Look Ai, the answer starts with the real world.

From September 4-8, Dr.Look Ai will exhibit at IFA 2026 in Berlin, Germany, showcasing the Dr.Look Ai Kids Learning Camera at Booth H5.2B-505. The device uses a camera-first approach to turn a child's surroundings into the starting point for AI-powered learning.

Children can point the camera at an object, animal, plant, illustration, or place they are observing. AI then builds on that context with age-appropriate explanations, stories, quizzes, and vocabulary activities. In this experience, the real world itself becomes the interface.

"Children naturally observe, ask questions, and explore," said KUN Y., CEO of Dr.Look Ai. "We want AI to understand what a child is looking at and begin the conversation from there. Technology should follow a child's curiosity, rather than asking the child to adapt to the technology."

With Discover, children can identify real-world objects and learn more about what they see. Explore extends the experience to places such as zoos, museums, parks, and travel destinations.

At IFA 2026, Dr.Look Ai will also showcase Magic Brush, five AI Pals, multilingual learning in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German, and gamified experiences such as Dino Care.

Designed for children ages 3-10, the Dr.Look Ai Kids Learning Camera launched in North America in June 2026. It operates within a closed learning environment with no open browser, social media, or third-party advertising, and includes parental control features.

IFA 2026 Event Information

Dates: September 4-8, 2026
Location: Messe Berlin, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany
Booth: H5.2B-505
Exhibiting Company: Shenzhen Dr. lookai Technology Co., Ltd.

About Dr.Look Ai

Dr.Look Ai is an AI learning hardware brand for children ages 3-10. Its products use AI to turn everyday observations into opportunities for continued exploration.

For more information, visit www.drlookai.ai.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drlook-ai-to-showcase-real-world-curiosity-as-the-interface-for-kids-ai-at-ifa-2026-302861661.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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