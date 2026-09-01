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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Introducing Jo Malone London × WildWash Dog Shampoo

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treat man's best friend to a brand-new grooming essential - Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo, created by Jo Malone London in collaboration with pet-care brand WildWash.

This latest addition to the British fragrance and lifestyle house's line-up comes personally approved by French bulldog, Blue - who has already appeared alongside his dog dad, Cypress & Grapevine ambassador Tom Hardy, in some of the brand's films.

A British pet-care brand, WildWash uses the highest-quality ingredients to create its natural products - a value it shares with Jo Malone London. This has led to WildWash becoming a recognised and trusted go-to for dog groomers and pet owners seeking beautifully fragranced products that work.

Each 285ml bottle of Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo features an illustration of one of four dog breeds. However, to maintain the surprise element often associated with dogs themselves, the individual design featured on online purchases won't be revealed until they are delivered. Specific illustrations can be selected in-store - while stocks last.

Jo Malone London × WildWash Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo

Introduce doggie spa-time for your four-legged friend with this collaboration with British pet-care brand, WildWash. With naturally derived essential oils of orange and cedarwood, the cleansing formula transforms into a refreshing lather and freshens their coat, leaving it with a beautiful shine.

Jo Malone London × WildWash Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo 285ml

Shop the new dog shampoo online at jomalone.co.uk and in Jo Malone London stores.

Follow Jo Malone London on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest @JoMaloneLondon JoMaloneLondon DogTreats

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVrsUPM_TiU

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-jo-malone-london-O-wildwash-dog-shampoo-302865912.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.