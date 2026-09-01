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WKN: 1717 | ISIN: SEXXXXXXXXX1 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
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IKEA Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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IKEA makes a major investment in affordability, lowering prices on hundreds of products

MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IKEA takes a big step to make home furnishing more affordable as many people continue to feel pressure from higher living costs. Ingka - Group, the largest IKEA retailer, other IKEA franchisees, and Inter IKEA Group are investing EUR 1.2 billion to lower prices across markets in Europe.

These investments reinforce the company's long-term commitment to affordable home furnishing while securing value for money through good design, quality, and sustainable choices. Rooted in the IKEA vision of creating a better everyday life, the company is lowering prices on hundreds of products to make everyday essentials and customer favourites more accessible.

"Keeping prices low is our long-term commitment and part of our promise to side with the many people," says Juvencio Maeztu, CEO of Ingka Group | IKEA. "The investment is not an activity or short-term campaign - it's about making IKEA more affordable when people need it most, even if it means accepting a lower margin. At the same time, we are investing to make IKEA more accessible by opening many smaller stores as part of our omnichannel experience."

The initiative concentrates on Europe, where prices will be cut starting from September 1. This includes popular and iconic products such as the KALLAX storage solutions, HEMNES daybed and the POÄNG armchair, with average price reductions ranging from 15% to 25%. The selection of products and price decrease will differ from market to market.

  • In Germany, more than 1,500 products will have their prices lowered by an average of 20%. These include the BESTÅ TV bench, which is reduced by 27%, and IKEA 365+ kitchen products by up to 24%.
  • In the UK, prices will be reduced on hundreds of home furnishing products and accessories, including the iconic BILLY bookcase by 28% and the TROFAST storage combination by 24%.
  • In Italy, prices on hundreds of products have been reduced by an average of 22%, including the KALLAX storage solutions by up to 29% and the BESTÅ frames by an average of 26%.

To support affordability beyond Europe, Ingka Group will also invest EUR 70 million to help offset inflationary and currency pressures in Asia and North America, helping keep prices as low as possible for customers.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.