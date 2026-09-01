InfiMaker Limited: InfiMaker K1 Makes IFA Debut After Surpassing US$4 Million on Kickstarter

BERLIN, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfiMaker will showcase K1 for the first time to international media at ShowStoppers @ IFA on September 3 and visitors at IFA Berlin from September 4-8, 2026. The company will demonstrate its desktop true simultaneous 5-axis CNC workflow, from preparing a project in InfiStudio and automatically locating the workpiece to machining a finished metal part.

During the demonstrations, K1 will machine projects selected for simultaneous five-axis machining, showing cutting stability and coordinated motion. Visitors can operate InfiStudio, inspect the machining and carving process, and speak with the engineering team.

InfiMaker will also display robotics components, gears and works of art produced from stainless steel, titanium, wood, and acrylic. The display will show how the same system works across materials, including aluminum, brass and engineering plastics, on complex curved surfaces and multi-sided geometry.

K1 connects InfiStudio, automatic probing and calibration, real-time motion control and RTCP within one integrated system. All five axes remain coordinated throughout the cut, allowing multiple sides of a part to be machined in one setup without part flipping, re-fixturing or repeated recalibration.

The machine provides 0.01 mm repeatability, a 1,500 W spindle operating at up to 20,000 RPM, a six-slot automatic tool changer and a 120 × 120 × 120 mm five-axis work area.

"Every time you re-clamp a part, you add work and risk introducing alignment errors," said Bowen Xie, co-founder and CEO of InfiMaker. "That is one reason we built K1 around automatic setup and multi-sided machining. InfiStudio generates the toolpaths, but the machine still has to be rigid and powerful enough to make the design. Getting those things to work together lets the maker using it focus on creating."

"Visitors at our launch event eagerly talked about personal projects, prototypes and businesses they could build around K1," said LJ Xiang, co-founder and CTO of InfiMaker. "That reinforced how much the software matters. The hardware can cut materials from wood to steel and titanium alloys, but we need to keep improving the software so people can use that capability to make the designs they actually want."

K1's Kickstarter campaign raised US$500,000 within its first hour and has since surpassed US$4 million, with support from more than 700 backers.

Following IFA Berlin, InfiMaker will advance K1 toward production and wider distribution. Initial shipments remain targeted within three months after the Kickstarter campaign ends.

InfiMaker will exhibit in Hall 5.2, Booth H5.2-305, at Messe Berlin.

About InfiMaker

Founded in 2024, InfiMaker is a deep-technology company developing integrated CNC hardware, motion-control systems and CAM software. Its team includes makers, engineers and researchers with experience at DJI and Fortune 500 hardware companies, spanning precision engineering, mechanical design, motion control and digital manufacturing.

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