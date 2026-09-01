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WKN: A3CSVU | ISIN: FI4000507124 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JQ
München
01.09.26 | 08:05
17,020 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PUUILO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUUILO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,70017,74011:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 07:30 Uhr
63 Leser
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Puuilo Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Puuilo Plc raises its outlook for the financial year 2026 and provides preliminary information on the net sales and adjusted EBITA for May-July

PUUILO PLC, INSIDE INFORMATION, 1 September 2026 at 8.30 a.m.

Puuilo raises its outlook for the financial year 2026 (1 February 2026 - 31 January 2027). Like-for-like store net sales growth in the first half of the year has exceeded expectations. In addition, profitability has been supported by positive gross margin development and disciplined cost control.

Outlook for the financial year 2026

The company forecasts that net sales will be €495 - 515 million and the adjusted EBITA will be €87 - 97 million in the financial year 2026. Previously, the company forecasted that net sales would be €480 - 510 million and the adjusted EBITA would be €80 - 90 million in the financial year 2026.

The forecast includes elements of uncertainty related to changes in consumer purchasing power and behavior. Additionally, geopolitical crises and international tensions may affect product availability and prices.

Preliminary information on the development of Q2/2026

Preliminary and unaudited key figures for May-July (Q2/2026) are presented in the table below.

€ millionQ2/2026Q2/20252025
Net sales153.2135.8442.3
Adjusted EBITA*33.828.277.4
Adjusted EBITA*-%22.0%20.8%17.5%

Puuilo's financial year starts on 1 February and ends on 31 January the following year
* Adjustments relate to items affecting comparability, which originate from significant items outside the ordinary course of the business and are related to strategic projects.

Puuilo will publish its February-July Half-year Report 2026 on 10 September 2026 at approximately 8:30 EEST. The company will not comment on preliminary information about the Q2/2026 results before publishing its Half-year report.

PUUILO PLC

For further information, please contact:
Juha Saarela, CEO, tel: +358 50 409 7641
Annu von Weymarn, CFO, tel. +358 40 749 0271

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.sijoittajat.puuilo.fi/en/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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