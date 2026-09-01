Uwill, Inc: Advanced Procurement for Universities & Colleges (APUC) Enhances Student Mental Health Support Across Scotland

APUC names leading global mental health solution Uwill to new framework for student support services

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading global mental health and wellness solution, serving more than 5 million students across 1,000+ universities and other schools worldwide, today announced it has been appointed to the Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges (APUC)'s new framework agreement for Student Assistance and Support Services, after a competitive tender process.

Established in 2007, APUC is Scotland's shared purchasing body that negotiates agreements on behalf of Scotland's universities and colleges. Uwill was named to the framework's category for full-service counselling and student support.

"We are honoured to be named to this framework following such a rigorous and competitive review," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "It reflects the value that APUC has placed on immediate, accessible, and inclusive student mental health. We look forward to supporting institutions and students across the region."

The award comes amid rising demand for student mental health support across the UK. More than half of UK students (57%) report experiencing mental health challenges, a nearly threefold increase in the past decade, according to Student Minds. However, to ensure students in need connect with support, providing the right support is critical. Recent research shows that more than 50% of university students experiencing poor mental health do not access traditional support services, underscoring the importance of offering personalised, accessible, modern support like Uwill that encourage students to engage and receive the support they need, whenever they need it, wherever they need it.

"Demand for student mental health support has never been greater, yet too many students continue to fall through gaps in systems that were never designed around how they seek care today," said Asini Wijewardane, Managing Director, UK at Uwill. "Uwill has become the new institutional standard in student support, and the only mental health and wellness solution intentionally designed to meet the complex and evolving needs of today's students. We are delighted to be selected to the APUC Student Assistance and Support Services framework, making it easier for Scottish institutions to provide their students with the next generation of mental health and wellness support."

Institutions across Scotland can provide students with Uwill's comprehensive mental health and wellness platform, offering an immediate appointment with an accredited counsellor based on student needs and preferences, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365 to a counsellor trained in risk assessment and management, and on-demand wellness programming such as yoga, meditation and mindfulness. Through realtime data and reporting, institutions gain actionable insights into what students are struggling with and how they engage with services, enabling them to identify trends, measure impact, and address gaps in support.

Further information about this Framework Agreement is available on the APUC Buyers Portal, which provides access to the list of collaborative agreements available to APUC member organisations.

Uwill was founded in 2020 to respond to surging mental health demands. Its innovative platform is the only solution available in the UK to offer an immediate online counselling appointment with an accredited counsellor based on individual preferences, counselling by video, phone, chat, or message, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, wellness programming, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 5 million students across 1,000+ schools and institutions worldwide.

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #2 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal in 2026 (#1 in 2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024), and named 2025 EdTech Company of the Year by the Global Business Tech Awards. As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 1,000+ colleges and K12 districts worldwide, including Northeastern University, London College of Contemporary Music, London College of Contemporary Arts and London Interdisciplinary School. Uwill is a proud partner of AMOSSHE, The Student Services Organisation. For more information, visit uwill.com/uk.

Contact:

Brett Silk

bsilk@uwill.com

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