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Dow Jones News
01.09.2026 09:33 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
01-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

01/09/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
              Security Description                       Listing   ISIN 
                                              Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A CGMFL182275 due 21/08/2029; fully paid; derivatives XS3230424XXX   --  
             (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 
 
  
           Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares 
             comprising Class 360 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares    Debt and 
                          issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 26/08/2031; fully paid; debt-like  XS3338963XXX   --  
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)         securities 

Issuer Name: AstraZeneca Finance LLC 

             3.402% Notes due 01/03/2030; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
                          denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of    debt-like  XS3484302XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)    securities 

             3.652% Notes due 01/09/2032; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
                          denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of    debt-like  XS3484302XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)    securities 

             3.923% Notes due 01/09/2035; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
                          denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of    debt-like  XS3484302XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)    securities 

             4.169% Notes due 01/09/2038; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
                          denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of    debt-like  XS3484302XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)    securities 

Issuer Name: Land Securities Capital Markets plc 

             5.376% Class A6 Notes due 30/09/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of GBP1,000 each)                 debt-like  XS0204737XXX   --  
                                              securities 

             5.376% Class A6 Notes due 30/09/2029; fully paid; (Represented  Debt and 
                          by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each)               debt-like  XS0204780XXX   --  
                                              securities 

             5.396% Class A7 Notes due 31/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented  Debt and 
                          by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each)               debt-like  XS0204780XXX   --  
                                              securities 

             Class A11 5.125% Notes due 07/02/2036; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
                          by notes to bearer of GBP50,000 each and higher integral     debt-like  XS0286155XXX 
             multiples of GBP1,000 each)                   securities 

             2.399% Class A13 Notes due 08/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
                          by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like  XS1559392XXX   --  
             GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 

             2.625% Class A14 Notes due 22/09/2039; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
                          by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like  XS1687484XXX   --  
             GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 

             2.750% Class A15 Notes due 22/09/2059; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
                          by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like  XS1687484XXX   --  
             GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)  securities 

             2.375% Class A16 Notes due 29/03/2029; fully paid; (Represented 
           by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of 
             GBP1,000 each in                         Debt and 
                                                          debt-like  XS1801843XXX   --  
                                            securities 
 
             excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) 

             4.875% Class A17 Notes due 15/09/2034; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
                          by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like  XS2597544XXX   --  
             GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 

             4.750% Class A18 Notes due 19/09/2033; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
                          by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like  XS2764803XXX   --  
             GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 

           4.625% Class A19 Green Notes due 23/09/2036; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to and including debt-like  XS2906222XXX   --  
             GBP199,000)                           securities 

             5.396% Class A7 Notes due 31/07/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of GBP1,000 each)                 debt-like  XS0204737XXX   --  
                                              securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 

             Securities due 03/09/2029; fully paid; (Represented by      Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of EUR5,000 each)              derivatives XS3473368XXX   --  

Issuer Name: Macquarie Group Limited 
 
  
           3.75% PR Debt Instruments due 01/03/2032; fully paid; 
             (Represented by instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and   Debt and 
                          integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and    debt-like  XS3486875XXX   --  
             including EUR199,000)                      securities 

Issuer Name: Clarion Funding plc 
 
  
           6.375% Secured Sustainability Notes due 01/09/2041; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like  XS3484317XXX   --  
             GBP199,000)                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 441409 
EQS News ID:  2390584 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2390584&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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