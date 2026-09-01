Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 01-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 01/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A CGMFL182275 due 21/08/2029; fully paid; derivatives XS3230424XXX -- (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 360 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares Debt and issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 26/08/2031; fully paid; debt-like XS3338963XXX -- (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Issuer Name: AstraZeneca Finance LLC 3.402% Notes due 01/03/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3484302XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities 3.652% Notes due 01/09/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3484302XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities 3.923% Notes due 01/09/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3484302XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities 4.169% Notes due 01/09/2038; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3484302XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Land Securities Capital Markets plc 5.376% Class A6 Notes due 30/09/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each) debt-like XS0204737XXX -- securities 5.376% Class A6 Notes due 30/09/2029; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each) debt-like XS0204780XXX -- securities 5.396% Class A7 Notes due 31/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each) debt-like XS0204780XXX -- securities Class A11 5.125% Notes due 07/02/2036; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP50,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS0286155XXX multiples of GBP1,000 each) securities 2.399% Class A13 Notes due 08/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS1559392XXX -- GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 2.625% Class A14 Notes due 22/09/2039; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS1687484XXX -- GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 2.750% Class A15 Notes due 22/09/2059; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS1687484XXX -- GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 2.375% Class A16 Notes due 29/03/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 each in Debt and debt-like XS1801843XXX -- securities excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) 4.875% Class A17 Notes due 15/09/2034; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS2597544XXX -- GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 4.750% Class A18 Notes due 19/09/2033; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS2764803XXX -- GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 4.625% Class A19 Green Notes due 23/09/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS2906222XXX -- GBP199,000) securities 5.396% Class A7 Notes due 31/07/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each) debt-like XS0204737XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 03/09/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of EUR5,000 each) derivatives XS3473368XXX -- Issuer Name: Macquarie Group Limited 3.75% PR Debt Instruments due 01/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and Debt and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3486875XXX -- including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Clarion Funding plc 6.375% Secured Sustainability Notes due 01/09/2041; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3484317XXX -- GBP199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 441409 EQS News ID: 2390584 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)