Japan's Ministry of the Environment said conventional silicon solar panels, whose installation costs have declined significantly, will be excluded from newly implemented subsidy programs beginning in fiscal 2027. The ministry said the shift is intended to focus support on next-generation solar technologies, including perovskite solar cells, citing industrial competitiveness alongside environmental policy goals. It noted that Japan controls roughly 30% of global iodine supply, a key perovskite raw material. Perovskite solar cells are lightweight and flexible, making them suitable for locations ...

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