BLUETTI Expands Smarter Energy Solutions from Balcony to Everywhere at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, will showcase its Balco 500 smart balcony solution at IFA 2026 in Berlin from September 4-8. Centered on the core concept "From Balcony to Everywhere," BLUETTI is fostering a smarter way of living through reliable, adaptive energy across homes, worksites, and off-grid settings.

Smarter Living Through Smarter Balcony Solar Energy

To navigate Europe's fluctuating electricity pricing, balcony solar systems are evolving from simple plug-in panels to integrated battery solutions. BLUETTI advances this shift with the Balco 500 all-in-one system, providing whole-home-level energy storage and management, enhanced by three smart systems.

BlueBot-Powered AI-HEMS : BLUETTI's AI home energy assistant that supports natural-language interaction and personalizes power plans based on energy sources, electricity pricing, weather, and loads.

: BLUETTI's AI home energy assistant that supports natural-language interaction and personalizes power plans based on energy sources, electricity pricing, weather, and loads. Plug & Play Phase-Match Energy System : Engineered for European three-phase homes, this system pairs with a smart meter to detect phase loads and align solar feed-in with real-time demand, cutting grid imports without manual intervention.

: Engineered for European three-phase homes, this system pairs with a smart meter to detect phase loads and align solar feed-in with real-time demand, cutting grid imports without manual intervention. The EnergyFlex System: The world's first AC-AC Portable-to-Grid approach, seamlessly integrating portable power stations to a grid-compliant balcony system via a Transfer Hub. It can form a distributed power network without losing off-grid mobility.

Together, BLUETTI balcony solutions create a crossover energy ecosystem where storage units are no longer isolated devices, but interconnected components delivering intelligent, flexible power wherever it's needed most.

Breaking Boundaries with Professional Power & Everyday Mobility

BLUETTI will also display two new offerings for specific applications:

Pioneer 5000: The next-Gen E-generator delivers 5kW power (18kW surge) for heavy-duty equipment and features IP65-rated water & dust protection, the highest IK10 impact resistance, and wheeled mobility for real-world work environments.

The next-Gen E-generator delivers 5kW power (18kW surge) for heavy-duty equipment and features IP65-rated water & dust protection, the highest IK10 impact resistance, and wheeled mobility for real-world work environments. Elite mini Series: Comprising Elite 30 mini, Elite 100 mini, Elite 200 mini, the lineup packs multi-port output, UPS backup, and app control into a lightweight frame for camping, emergencies, and RV travel.

Join BLUETTI at IFA 2026 (Booth H2.2-176)

Visitors are welcome to join its key booth activities on September 4:

14:00-14:30 | Product Launch: From Balcony to Everywhere

14:30-15:00 | Panel Talk: Energy. Value. Future. From Power Supply to a Smarter Way of Living

Throughout the show, BLUETTI is holding interactive "Grab BLUETTI Energy" afternoon parties at its booth H2.2-176 at 15:15.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2013, BLUETTI is a leading innovator of energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and off-grid use. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, BLUETTI serves over 3.5 million users across 120+ countries.

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