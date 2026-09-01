Startups.co.uk partners with Paydough to launch free toolkit for UK businesses, enabling faster payments and simplified invoicing

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Startups.co.uk has launched The Startups Business Toolkit, powered by small-business platform Paydough, to help UK entrepreneurs get paid faster and spend less time chasing invoices.

The Startups Business Toolkit simplifies and speeds up invoicing

According to Intuit QuickBook's Entrepreneurship in 2026 report, a staggering 60% of UK adults say they would be more likely to start a business if financial guidance were easier to access or more affordable.

50% of respondents even said they lack confidence in essential tasks like managing cash flow, tracking expenses, and invoicing customers.

Startups.co.uk's new Startups Business Toolkit is a completely free tool that simplifies invoicing for UK entrepreneurs, helping them to get paid faster and stop wasting time chasing invoices.

How does this toolkit simplify financial tasks?

Get paid faster

The tool works by sending a professional and branded invoice to a client in about 60 seconds. The invoice contains a built-in payment link, offering customers the option to pay by card or bank transfer, with just a few clicks.

A built-in payment link can significantly increase the speed at which you receive payments. Stripe, which handles payments for companies around the world, reports that customers pay roughly three times faster when offered one-tap options like Apply Pay and Google Pay.

Track revenue and invoices

The platform's 'Get Paid' section allows business owners to use financial analytics such as tracked invoicing trends and expected vs actual revenue. Keeping financial analytics on just one dashboard helps small business owners to stay organised and on top of their finances.

Boost customer trust

The Startups Business Toolkit also offers small business owners the opportunity to create invoices customised with their own branding. Having a uniform branding that's consistent throughout a business website and a payment method, can help signal to customers that this payment link is legitimate.

Automatically chases late payments

If an invoice does run late, automatic reminders do the chasing on behalf of business owners, reducing the amount of time spent chasing late payments, and allowing for more time to spend on other areas of their enterprise. A single dashboard displays exactly what's been paid and what's still outstanding.

What else can this toolkit do for your business?

Get found by new customers: The toolkit also includes online health optimisation tools. Update your business details in one place and Paydough pushes them to Google, Apple, Maps, Siri, ChatGPT, and 50+ more, so customers always see the right information. No logging into each site, no manual uploads, the same hours and details are everywhere.

Get chosen by new customers: The Paydough-powered tool also helps business owners to collect and manage their online reviews automatically. This allows small businesses to build the kind of public reputation that turns a search result into a booking, making sure you rank at the top of customer Local and AI search efforts and boosting your online reputation, bringing in more leads and winning new business.

Editor of Startups.co.uk, Zohra Huda, comments: "Starting a business in today's climate is hard enough without having to spend half your week acting as an unpaid debt collector. When 50% of new entrepreneurs admit they lack confidence in basic cash flow management, we knew we couldn't let clunky invoicing stand in the way of growth. The Startups Business Toolkit turns a frustrating administrative headache into a 60 second task, giving small business owners the professional tools they need to get paid faster, keep their cash flowing and focus on what they actually love doing."

Notes to Editors:

This toolkit was powered by Paydough, a small-business platform, in collaboration with Startups.co.uk

Startups.co.uk is the UK's leading resource for starting a business. Covering everything from business ideas to exiting out, we can help you. Founded in 2000, for over two decades we have provided information, inspiration and opportunity to new and serial entrepreneurs.

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