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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 09:36 Uhr
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FOSSiBOT to Showcase Smart Energy and Outdoor Technology Innovations at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOSSiBOT, an innovative brand focused on smart energy solutions and durable smart devices, is set to showcase its latest product lineup at IFA 2026 in Berlin, Germany, from September 4 to 8. At Booth H2.2-173 in Hall 2.2, FOSSiBOT will present new solutions designed to make power more accessible, intelligent, and convenient for everyday life, outdoor adventures, and emergency backup.

Among the highlights of the exhibition is the new FOSSiBOT F3000, an upgraded 2kWh-class portable power station that combines high power, efficient solar charging, and smarter energy management in a more compact design.

With a 2,048Wh capacity, 3,000W AC output, and up to 1,200W solar input, the F3000 is built to deliver reliable power for demanding applications while offering greater flexibility for home backup, RV travel, camping, and off-grid use. Its newly developed Smart ECO Mode further enhances energy efficiency by intelligently managing power sources and helping users make better use of available solar and battery power. At the same time, an optimized structural design significantly reduces the unit's weight and size, making the F3000 a more portable solution within its class.

FOSSiBOT will also introduce the FDC300, a compact portable power station designed for lightweight outdoor use. With a 288Wh capacity and a weight of approximately 2.66kg, it bridges the gap between traditional power stations and high-capacity power banks. Its bidirectional 140W USB-C fast-charging capability and built-in folding fan make it a practical companion for camping, short trips, outdoor photography, and everyday mobile power needs.

For home energy applications, FOSSiBOT will showcase the FBP1200, an intelligent balcony solar energy storage system that combines solar generation, energy storage, and AI-powered HEMS technology to help households use solar energy more efficiently.

Beyond energy products, visitors can also explore FOSSiBOT's latest mobile technology, spanning rugged phones, everyday smartphones, and tablets. Featured products will include F115 Ultra and F106 Plus rugged phones, the S7 smartphone and C17 series of smartphones, the Tab13 tablet, and DT3 and DT5 rugged tablets, offering a glimpse into FOSSiBOT's diverse product portfolio for outdoor, professional, and everyday use.

FOSSiBOT warmly welcomes media, partners, industry professionals, and visitors to experience its latest innovations firsthand at IFA 2026, Hall 2.2, Booth H2.2-173.

IFA 2026
September 4-8, 2026
Berlin, Germany
FOSSiBOT - Hall 2.2, Booth H2.2-173

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fossibot-to-showcase-smart-energy-and-outdoor-technology-innovations-at-ifa-2026-302864878.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.