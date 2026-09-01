Serabi Gold plc: Directorate change

Directorate Change

Serabi Gold plc ("Serabi" or the "Company") (AIM: SRB, TSX: SBI, OTCQX: SRBIF), announces that Colm Howlin, the Chief Financial Officer of Serabi, has decided to step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the Company, with such change taking effect from 28 August 2026.

The Company also announces that Nick Box, an experienced Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer with effect from 28 August 2026, while the Company undertakes a search for a permanent successor. Mr Box will not be appointed to the Board but will work closely with the Board and the finance team during this interim period. The process to appoint a successor has commenced and Company will update the market in due course when a permanent Chief Financial Officer has been appointed.

Mr Box is a senior finance professional with 20 years' extractive industries experience across financial & ESG reporting, business planning & analysis, treasury, systems and controls, investor relations, M&A and corporate finance.

Before joining Serabi, Mr Box served as Vice President, Investor Relations at Harbour Energy plc, the FTSE 250 oil & gas group. Prior to this he was Acting CFO at ACG Acquisition Company Limited (now ACG Metals Limited), a SPAC seeking to acquire critical minerals mining assets, and was previously CFO at SDX Energy plc, an AIM and TSX-V listed oil & gas exploration & production company. Mr Box began his career with PwC, working with metals and mining clients, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Michael Lynch Bell, Chairman of Serabi, said: "The Board conveys its thanks to Colm for his 13 years of service to Serabi, during which time he has been a dedicated and committed employee. The Board wishes him every success in his future endeavours. We look forward to working with Nick over the coming months while we search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer."

The Company's unaudited interim financial statements for the six month period ended 30 June 2026, will be issued prior to 30 September 2026 in accordance with the AIM Rules.

Further AIM Disclosures

Nicholas (Nick) James Box, aged 42, holds no ordinary shares in the Company. Mr Box has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships and/or partnerships Past directorships and/or partnerships n.a. SDX Energy Plc

There is no further information on Mr Box under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

About Serabi Gold plc

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration, development and production company focused on the prolific Tapajós region in Para State, northern Brazil. The Company has consistently produced 30,000 to 40,000 ounces per year with the Palito Complex and is planning to double production in the coming years with the ramp up of the Coringa Mine. Serabi Gold plc recently made a copper-gold porphyry discovery on its extensive exploration licence. The Company is headquartered in the United Kingdom with a secondary office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Andrew Khov, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Business Development.

Enquiries

SERABI GOLD plc

Michael Hodgsont +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executivem +44 (0)7799 473621

Andrew Khovm +1 647 885 4874

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations &

Business Development

e contact@serabigold.com

www.serabigold.com

BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited

Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornisht +44 (0)20 7628 3396

PEEL HUNT LLP

Joint UK Broker

Ross Allister / Georgia Langoulantt +44 (0)20 7418 9000

TAMESIS PARTNERS LLP

Joint UK Broker

Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfieldt +44 (0)20 3882 2868

CAMARCO

Financial PR

Georgia Edmonds / Fergus Youngt +44 (0)20 3757 4980

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

Notice

Beaumont Cornish Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as nominated adviser to the Company in relation to the matters referred herein. Beaumont Cornish Limited is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in relation to the matters described in this announcement and is not advising any other person and accordingly will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Beaumont Cornish Limited, or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release