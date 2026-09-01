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WKN: A0LCUN | ISIN: BE0003851681 | Ticker-Symbol: AOO
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 11:03
67,25 Euro
-1,82 % -1,25
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Belgien 20
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AEDIFICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEDIFICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,4067,5011:29
67,4067,5011:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 07:36 Uhr
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Aedifica NV/SA: 2026 half year financial report

Please find below Aedifica's 2026 half year financial report.

Creating Europe's leading healthcare REIT

  • On 10 March 2026, Aedifica acquired control over Cofinimmo with 80% of the shares tendered during the exchange offer
  • On 1 July 2026, Cofinimmo was delisted from Euronext following a legal merger by absorption with Aedifica
  • A new Board of Directors and Executive Committee have been appointed

Robust operational performance driving strong results

  • EPRA Earnings per share increased to €2.71 (+5% compared to 30 June 2025), highlighting the accretiveness of the Cofinimmo transaction
  • EPRA Earnings amounted to €189.9 million (+54% compared to 30 June 2025)
  • Rental income increased to €292.3 million (+62% compared to 30 June 2025)
  • 1.7% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis in H1
  • Weighted average unexpired lease term of 15 years and occupancy rate of 99.1%

Real estate portfolio of €12.5 billion as at 30 June 2026

  • Healthcare portfolio of €11.1 billion: 924 properties for over 80,000 end users across 9 countries
  • Valuation of marketable investment properties increased by 0.35% on a like-for-like basis in H1
  • €84 million of new investments in H1, with an additional €111 million announced over summer, bringing the investment total to €195 million YTD
  • Investment programme of €531 million as at 30 June 2026

Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity

  • 42.7% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 June 2026 (incl. seasonal effect of dividend payment; compared to 40.8% on 31 Dec. 2025)
  • €1,487 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs
  • €620 million inaugural syndicated credit facility for the combined entity, bringing the total amount of long-term bank (re)financing contracted to €930 million
  • Attractive average cost of debt incl. commitment fees of 1.9%
  • S&P reconfirmed BBB+ credit rating (stable outlook) and A-2 short-term issuer rating

Outlook for 2026

  • EPRA Earnings for 2026 are estimated at €436 million, or €5.35/share
  • A dividend of €4.20/share (gross) proposed for the 2026 financial year, increasing by 5%
  • With legal merger completed, expected synergies will accelerate further, reaching full run-rate impact of at least €16 million during 2027

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.