Quadient and its Partners Support More Than 800,000 Entities as France's First Phase of E-Invoicing Reform Takes Effect

Serensia by Quadient, Quadient's approved e-invoicing platform, demonstrates its ability to support businesses at scale, meet compliance requirements, and readiness to handle accelerating transaction volumes

As France's e-invoicing reform enters its operational phase today, Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces that more than 800,000 entities (SIRETs) are registered in the French Tax Authority's (DGFiP) central directory through its approved platform, Serensia by Quadient, and its white-label partners.

This first milestone marks the beginning of the reform's phased rollout. The next phase will take effect in September 2027, when the requirement to issue electronic invoices expands to small and medium-sized businesses, significantly broadening the reform's reach.

This position provides Quadient with a significant foundation to support businesses and partners over the long term, as the reform progressively extends across the French business ecosystem.

"September 1 marks an important milestone for French businesses: e-invoicing is now entering its operational phase. For Quadient, this reform represents far more than a compliance requirement," said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. "It accelerates the digitalization of financial processes and, beyond invoicing, enables businesses to automate, improve reliability, simplify operations, and gain greater visibility into their financial flows. With Serensia by Quadient, we will support our customers throughout this transformation over the long term."

The operational phase follows a successful pilot program conducted by Quadient, which included several major French energy providers. The first e-invoice exchanges are now operational, and transaction volumes are increasing rapidly. As of the end of August, more than 100,000 e-invoices had already been processed, with a particularly strong acceleration over the past month. More than 25,000 businesses, including TotalEnergies and Dalkia, have already exchanged e-invoices, either by issuing, receiving or both.

Data security is another key condition for the successful implementation of the reform, as all B2B invoicing flows will now transit through this network of approved platforms. Beyond the requirements set out for platform registration, Serensia by Quadient is ISO 27001 certified and relies on infrastructure qualified under SecNumCloud by ANSSI, France's highest level of security certification for the hosting of sensitive data.

"The pilot has enabled us to progressively move from preparation to the use of the Serensia by Quadient platform, with exchanges taking place under real-world conditions. The acceleration we have seen in recent weeks confirms both the growing mobilization of businesses and our ability to support the ramp-up of the reform," said Stéphanie Auchabie, Senior Vice President, Sales and Operations Europe at Quadient.

For Quadient, compliance is only the starting point for a broader transformation of financial operations. E-invoicing generates structured data that can be directly integrated into information systems and provides the foundation for automating processes that are still largely manual today.

Across Europe, e-invoicing reforms are progressing according to different timelines. Belgium has already reached the mandatory B2B e-invoicing stage as of January 1, 2026, while Germany is moving toward mandatory e-invoice issuance under a phased timeline, beginning in 2027 for businesses with annual revenue above €800,000, before being extended more broadly in 2028. Ireland will introduce e-invoicing for large businesses from November 2028, while the UK will make e-invoicing mandatory for VAT invoices from April 2029. Quadient currently supports businesses across these markets through its accounts receivable solution, Quadient AR, and accounts payable solution, Quadient AP, drawing on its experience to help businesses navigate evolving national requirements and the European transition toward the ViDA framework by July 2030.

Click here to learn more about Quadient's e-invoicing solution.

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indexes. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Contacts

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

+1 203-301-3673

j.scolaro@quadient.com

Walker Sands

Kiley Ribordy

quadientpr@walkersands.com