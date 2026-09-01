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WKN: A4123T | ISIN: CA46125N1024 | Ticker-Symbol: 3QG0
Tradegate
31.08.26 | 18:39
0,087 Euro
+13,73 % +0,011
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTURAI VENTURES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTURAI VENTURES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0730,09311:29
0,0730,08409:24
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 09:01 Uhr
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INTURAI VENTURES CORP.: Inturai Ventures Completes Domecommand Acquisition

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)
[email protected]

Highlights

  • The Company has completed its previously announced acquisition of the DomeCommand domecommand.ai. intellectual property, an AI-driven command-and-control (C2) platform for autonomous drone swarms, pursuant to the terms of a definitive asset purchase agreement.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) announces that further to its news releases dated July 6, 2026 and August 19, 2026, the Company has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the intellectual property behind DomeCommand, an AI-driven command-and-control platform for autonomous drone swarms, together with a perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide licence to the Distri software it runs on (the "Purchased Assets"), pursuant to the terms of a definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Asset Purchase Agreement").

Under the Acquisition, the total consideration payable for the Purchased Assets is up to C$6,025,000, made up of a C$25,000 upfront payment and the issuance of up to 30,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of C$0.20 per Consideration Share. Pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 10,000,000 Consideration Shares (the "Initial Consideration Shares"), which Initial Consideration Shares are subject to vesting restrictions, such that 5,000,000 Initial Consideration Shares shall vest and be released on the date that is 12 months following issuance and the remaining 5,000,000 Initial Consideration Shares shall vest and be released on the date that is 24 months following issuance. The balance of the 20,000,000 Consideration Shares are issuable upon the satisfaction of the following performance metrics: (A) 10,000,000 Consideration Shares are issuable upon either (i) the Purchased Assets generating $1,000,000 in cumulative revenue or (ii) the common shares of the Company trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange at a price of $0.40 or more; and (B) 10,000,000 Consideration Shares are issuable upon either (i) the Purchased Assets generating $3,000,000 in cumulative revenue or (ii) the common shares of the Company trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange at a price of $0.60 or more (collectively, the "Performance Consideration Shares").

All Consideration Shares issuable pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws. In addition, the Performance Consideration Shares will be subject to an additional voluntary resale restriction of six (6) months following issuance.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ed Clarke, CEO
Inturai Ventures Corp.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: statements regarding the issuance of Performance Consideration Shares and the related terms and conditions for the issuance of such Performance Consideration Shares. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to risks that the Performance Consideration Shares may not be issued as contemplated, or at all; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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