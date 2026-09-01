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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Vincit Oyj: Paula Kuittinen appointed CFO of Vincit

Vincit Plc
Company announcement, September 1, 2026, at 10:30 EEST

Paula Kuittinen appointed CFO of Vincit

Paula Kuittinen (M.Sc. (Econ.)) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the leadership team of Vincit Plc, effective November 1, 2026. She will report to CEO Julius Manni.

Paula Kuittinen has worked at Vincit as Head of Management Accounting and Business Control since March 2026. Prior to joining Vincit, she worked for over 12 years in various financial management positions at CGI, most recently as Finance Director, where she was responsible for budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting as a strategic partner to business management. Before that, she worked as an auditor at PwC from 2008 to 2013.

"It is great to be able to appoint our new CFO from within the company. This is a strong testament to our ability to offer our people interesting career opportunities and the chance to grow into new responsibilities. Paula is already well-acquainted with our business and team, and her strong financial and industry expertise provides an excellent foundation for success in her new role. I look forward to continuing our cooperation in her new role," says Vincit's CEO Julius Manni.

"I am excited to take on the role of CFO. I want to help accelerate the execution of the company's strategy and boldly develop financial operating models by leveraging AI. I look forward to working with the entire team and the leadership team, as well as the opportunity to help drive Vincit forward," says incoming CFO Paula Kuittinen.

Leadership team composition effective November 1, 2026:

Julius Manni, CEO
Suvi Albert, Business Director, Core, Data & Analytics
Mika Immo, Chief Revenue Officer
Mari Kuha, Chief People Officer
Paula Kuittinen, CFO
Riku Kärkkäinen, Business Director, Commerce
Jarno Rikama, Business Director, Digital Solutions

Further information:

Vincit Plc, CEO Julius Manni, phone: +358 50 424 3932

Certified advisor: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, phone: +358 50 520 4098

Vincit Plc in brief

Vincit turns digital into business results by combining leading enterprise platforms, AI solutions, and human-centric design. Vincit Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. www.vincit.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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