Mexico's national power utility Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has published its 2026-30 Development Program, outlining MXN 651 billion ($32.9 billion) of investment in generation, transmission and distribution over the period. Generation accounts for MXN 467.3 billion ($23.4 billion), covering 52 projects with 18.6 GW of new capacity. According to the document, 15.2 GW, or 82%, of the planned generation additions will come from technologies that CFE classifies as renewable. The figure comprises 1.69 GW of cogeneration, which the utility includes in this category on the grounds that it ...

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