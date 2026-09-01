As a design brand focused on high-performance gear and modern technology accessories, aulumu will exhibit at IFA 2026 from September 4-8 in Berlin, presenting its latest innovations across mobile accessories, charging solutions, wearable gear, and urban carry.

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Meet aulumu at IFA 2026

The appearance follows a milestone year for aulumu's design development. In 2026, the brand received international recognition from two of the world's leading design awards. Its M10 Multi-Charging Dual-Mag Power Bank and G05 Air 5-in-1 MagSafe Stand were honored with the Red Dot Design Award 2026, while the aulumu Geometric Case for AirPods Pro and Mag Buckle Ultra-Thin Strap received 2026 iF Design Award recognition.

At IFA, visitors will be able to experience this design philosophy across a broader product ecosystem, including the G09 Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand, M10 Power Bank, A18 smartphone case series, C05 Apple Watch band, and B01 and B02 functional bags.

The award-winning M10 combines a 10,000mAh battery, up to 35W fast charging, MagSafe wireless charging, Apple Watch charging, and an integrated USB-C cable, creating an all-in-one power solution for users carrying multiple devices. The G09 extends the same philosophy through a three-axis, 360-degree rotation system designed for work, filming, entertainment, fitness, and travel, with a dual-sided magnetic structure and precision damping mechanism for flexible positioning.

IFA 2026 will also highlight aulumu's expanding lifestyle direction. The B01 and B02 bags combine technical materials, mechanical-inspired detailing, and practical organization for commuting, travel, outdoor use, and modern urban life. Together with the A18 case series and C05 watch band, they demonstrate how aulumu is extending its futuristic visual language beyond conventional phone accessories.

For the German market, IFA offers an opportunity to experience aulumu's products hands-on and see how its design language translates into practical solutions for everyday mobile life.

Founded in 2022, aulumu develops products around practical performance and a distinctive industrial aesthetic. The brand has launched dozens of technology accessories, secured multiple utility and invention patents, and now serves users across more than 20 countries and regions.

At IFA 2026 in Berlin, aulumu will be located at Hall 5.2, Booth 197. Media representatives, content creators, partners, retailers, and visitors are invited to visit the booth and explore the brand's latest products and innovations.

For more information, visit aulumu.com or follow @aulumu_official on Instagram.

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Contacts:

The aulumu Marketing Team

market@aulumu.com