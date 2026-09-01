Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kammermusikforum Wien: Dublin-born composer silenced by the Nazis returns to Vienna's Musikverein

Mary Dickenson-Auner's string quartets, unpublished for eighty years, open a four-concert cycle with baritone Thomas Hampson

VIENNA, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- She was born in Dublin, trained at the Royal Academy of Music in London, and built her career in Vienna. In 1938 Mary Dickenson-Auner (1880-1965) was banned from performing and teaching in the city she had made her home - because she held a British passport. Almost all her string quartets survive only in manuscript. For the first time, they are being made playable again.

From 25 November 2026, the Auner Quartett performs her Fourth String Quartet at the Vienna Musikverein, opening a cycle of four concerts titled "Jenseits vom tanzenden Wien" (Beyond Dancing Vienna). Daniel Auner, the quartet's first violinist and a relative of the composer, plays her own violin.

Her grandfather Hercules MacDonnell co-founded the Royal Irish Academy of Music. She studied under Émile Sauret in London and Otakar Ševcík in Prague, made her debut with the Czech Philharmonic in 1905, and in 1922 gave the Austrian premiere of Bartók's First Violin Sonata. Her early works appeared under a male pseudonym, Frank Donnell. Deprived of every public role in 1938, she began composing in earnest at almost sixty; the suppressed notes, she wrote, broke forth "like a tidal wave."

The cycle places her among contemporaries who shared her fate. Alexander Zemlinsky - teacher and brother-in-law of Arnold Schönberg - fled in 1938 and died in American exile in 1942. Egon Wellesz escaped to Oxford. Fritz Kreisler wrote his quartet "A Confession to Vienna" in New York exile. Baritone Thomas Hampson sings songs by these displaced composers on 17 March 2027.

"What a bold, exciting project," says Peter Marboe, former Vienna City Councillor for Culture and chairman of the Alexander Zemlinsky Fund, which supports the cycle.

Founded in 2013, the Auner Quartett won the Eugène Ysaÿe Competition in Liège in 2018 and was Austria's NASOM cultural ambassador in 2020/21.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008705/Auner_Quartett.jpg

Concert Dates

25 Nov 2026 - Mary Dickenson-Auner: String Quartet No. 4; works by F. Schubert, J. Brahms, A. Zemlinsky. Reading by Irene Suchy.
17 Feb 2027 - A. Webern, J. Strauss, A. Zemlinsky, A. Berg. Reading by Wolfgang Böck: A. Schnitzler.
17 Mar 2027 - Thomas Hampson, baritone: songs by A. Zemlinsky and contemporaries; H. Wolf, A. Schönberg.
22 May 2027 - F. Kreisler: "A Confession to Vienna"; E. Wellesz, A. Zemlinsky, J. Strauss.

Full programmes and tickets: https://aunerquartett.at/kammermusikzyklus
Presskit: https://aunerquartett.at/presseinformationen

Enquiries & Contact
Kammermusikforum Wien:
Daniel Auner, M.A.
+43 677 63513039
presse@danielauner.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dublin-born-composer-silenced-by-the-nazis-returns-to-viennas-musikverein-302859204.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.