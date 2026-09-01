Way2VAT Launches Way2Invoice: E-Invoicing With Compliance Built In

A single platform that generates and sends compliant e-invoices - and automatically runs deep tax-compliance checks on every invoice you receive, helping businesses meet e-invoicing mandates market by market

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Way2VAT, a global indirect tax and invoice technology company, today launched Way2Invoice, a new e-invoicing platform built for the reality of mixed invoice environments. Way2Invoice generates and sends compliant e-invoices across markets, and automatically runs deep compliance checks on every incoming invoice - structured e-invoices and traditional PDF or image-based documents alike.

Built for a wave of new mandates

Governments worldwide are accelerating the shift to e-invoicing, with more than 60 countries having now introduced or announced requirements. For finance teams, that means managing a growing patchwork of country-specific rules - while still processing traditional invoices in the many markets where mandates have yet to arrive.

More than e-invoicing: compliance built in

Most e-invoicing providers move structured invoices between parties and stop there. Way2Invoice goes further. It also processes the traditional invoices businesses still receive, applying the same depth of country, transaction, invoice, and indirect tax compliance checks to every one - far beyond the basic validation standard invoice tools offer.

This makes Way2VAT one of the only providers to combine e-invoicing with deep, automatic invoice-compliance checking in a single platform - a meaningful advantage as real-time reporting regimes such as the EU's ViDA raise the bar for invoice accuracy at the point of transaction.

"For years, e-invoicing has been treated as simply moving structured invoices from one party to another. The reality inside finance teams is far more complex - most still manage a mix of formats across countries at different stages of adoption," said Amos Simantov, Founder and CEO of Way2VAT. "Way2Invoice was built for that reality. It doesn't just move invoices; it makes sure they are compliant, combining e-invoicing with the indirect tax expertise we've delivered to global enterprises for over a decade."

Coverage across established and emerging mandate markets

Way2Invoice supports businesses navigating both established and incoming e-invoicing mandates, with coverage across more than 20 countries. E-invoicing is already live and mandatory in major economies including Italy, France, Belgium, Poland, and Croatia, alongside long-established regimes in Brazil, Mexico, India, and Saudi Arabia. A further wave is arriving fast: Germany's full issuing mandate phases in from 2027, Spain's B2B mandate follows once its implementing order takes effect, and the United Kingdom is moving toward a mandate in 2029 - with more markets following worldwide.

The platform connects to customers' systems through multiple methods - including ERP integration, SFTP, and direct data intake - making it straightforward to adopt e-invoicing market by market without re-tooling.

Part of the Way2VAT platform

Way2Invoice forms part of the wider Way2VAT platform, alongside VAT and GST reclaim and RBCVAT advisory and compliance services - giving enterprises invoice compliance, recovery, and expert indirect tax support in one coordinated relationship. Way2VAT works with global enterprises including Amdocs, Randstad, Foot Locker, Solenis, and WTW.

About Way2VAT

Way2VAT Group (ASX: W2V) is a global indirect tax and invoice technology company helping enterprises recover more VAT/GST, reduce invoice-related risk, and simplify cross-border indirect tax operations - combining AI-driven automation with expert VAT advisory. Way2VAT's platform spans VAT & GST reclaim, invoice compliance, RBCVAT advisory and compliance, and now e-invoicing through Way2Invoice. For more information, visit way2vat.com.

Media contact

Nora Szekely

noras@way2vat.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/way2vat-launches-way2invoice-e-invoicing-with-compliance-built-in-302865834.html