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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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C5i Appoints Krishnan Venkata as President & Chief Operating Officer

The appointment strengthens C5i's leadership as it enters its next phase of global growth, helping clients translate AI, data, and analytics capabilities into measurable business impact

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI and data analytics company, C5i, today announced the appointment of Krishnan Venkata as its President & Chief Operating Officer, effective 20th August 2026.

The appointment comes at a time when enterprise AI is rapidly evolving. As organizations move beyond experimentation, the focus is increasingly shifting from the capabilities of AI to how effectively those capabilities can help businesses succeed and grow. Clients are looking for partners that can bring together strategic consulting, analytical rigor, technical depth, AI-enabled innovation, scalable delivery, and reusable accelerators to deliver measurable outcomes.

Over the past several years, C5i has built and strengthened its capabilities, expanded its global footprint, and made strategic acquisitions, including Analytic Edge Pte. Ltd. and Datavid Limited, to deepen its horizontal and vertical capabilities.

Ashwin Mittal, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of C5i, commented: "C5i has built a strong combination of capabilities across data, analytics, AI, and global delivery. As our clients sharpen focus on business outcomes from AI, we're bringing these strengths together in new and more powerful ways to scale impact for our clients. Krishnan brings the experience to help us do that, combining deep expertise in building client relationships, strategic solutioning, market development, and operational excellence."

Krishnan brings over two decades of experience across technology, data, analytics, AI, and knowledge services, with extensive experience working with Fortune 500 organizations.

Prior to joining C5i, Krishnan served as Chief Client Officer at LatentView Analytics.

As President & COO, Krishnan will lead Client Relationships, Sales, Account Management, and Partnerships across the Americas and Europe, while overseeing Operations at C5i.

"AI is creating enormous opportunities, but clients are increasingly focused on how it can move the needle for their businesses," said Krishnan Venkata. "They want to move beyond isolated capabilities and experiments to solutions that are closely connected to their business priorities and can deliver measurable impact. I believe C5i is uniquely positioned to help make this happen, with a strong combination of domain expertise, proven delivery, solution frameworks, and proprietary IP. I am excited to join C5i at this important point in its journey and work with our clients and teams to bring together our consulting, analytical, technical, and AI strengths to help businesses solve their critical problems and scale solutions for impact."

Krishnan's experience in building and scaling client relationships will be central to C5i's next phase, combining consulting and solutioning with strong fulfillment to turn strategic priorities into sustained business value.

About C5i

C5i is a data analytics and artificial intelligence ('AI') company focused on delivering measurable business impact for enterprise clients using the combined application of human expertise and AI-driven solutions. The company helps global enterprises turn data into intelligence that powers decision-making, automated actions, and business impact at speed and scale. The company drives value through a comprehensive solution set, integrating multifunctional teams that have technical and business domain expertise with a robust suite of products, solutions, and services tailored for various horizontal and industry-specific use cases. C5i caters to many companies across industries, including technology, consumer goods, life sciences, and others. The company has been recognized in various technology research services' reports by industry analysts like Gartner, Forrester, and Everest Group across domains including customer analytics, marketing measurement and optimization, supply chain analytics, and data and AI services.

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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