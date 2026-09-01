Hublot SA: THE SOFTEST EXPRESSION OF HUBLOT'S MATERIAL MASTERY

GENEVA, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some watches are made to be seen. Others are made to be experienced. With the new Big Bang Original Soft Touch, Hublot introduces an entirely new sensory feel. For the first time, the Manufacture transforms its iconic Big Bang Original through an exclusive textured rubber compound applied across the case, bezel, dial and strap, creating a unique tactile finish. The Big Bang Original is the purest expression of Hublot's icon, faithful to the unmistakable design of 2005, re-engineered with twenty years of innovation. Today, it becomes the stage for a new material breakthrough. The result is a surface with a remarkably soft touch. Not a coating and not a surface treatment, it is a new way of building a watch.

HUBLOT ADDS A NEW SENSATION TO THE ICONIC BIG BANG ORIGINAL

For the first time, Hublot creates a watch designed not only to be seen, but to be felt. Available in All Black and All Red, the two new models reinterpret two of Hublot's most iconic color signatures through an entirely new tactile language. The exclusive rubber compound is developed through a dedicated overmoulding process, using specially engineered tooling that integrates the texture directly into the material during production. Unlike coating or surface treatment, the texture becomes an intrinsic part of the construction itself. Its unique microscopic surface structure is composed of thousands of fine micro-elements, creating an exceptional softness to the touch while preserving the durability and resistance expected from Hublot's signature rubber.

The Big Bang Original Soft Touch All Black continues the legacy of one of Hublot's most powerful design statements. Introduced in 2006, this monochromatic concept transformed black into a radical expression where absence of color became a new way to reveal form, architecture and identity. More than a color, All Black became a signature of Hublot's Art of Fusion: the encounter between aesthetics, materials and innovation. Twenty years later, Hublot reinterprets this concept through a new sensory experience. The color remains untouched, but the perception changes. For the first time, All Black is not only seen, but also felt. The deep black titanium case, black DLC-coated pushers and soft touch rubber construction create a monochromatic composition.

The Big Bang Original Soft Touch All Red pays tribute to another major breakthrough in Hublot's mastery of materials: the creation of the world's first vividly colored high-tech ceramic. Introduced in 2018, Hublot's Red Ceramic redefined what ceramic could become in watchmaking, proving that extreme technical performance and vivid color could coexist. Today, this iconic red enters a new dimension through a completely new tactile expression. Inspired by the intensity and richness of Hublot's red universe, the All Red transforms color into sensation, combining visual impact with an unprecedented softness with titanium molded by the soft touch of this unique rubber.

A NEW EXPRESSION OF THE BIG BANG ORIGINAL

The Big Bang Original Soft Touch is powered by Hublot's fully in-house chronograph caliber Unico, an engineering statement of 100% manufacture expertise built around five patented innovations. The Unico movement integrates a column wheel, a dual-clutch architecture, a layered construction, an optimized gear train and a skeletonized tungsten rotor open-worked in the shape of an H. It delivers a 72-hour power reserve. Housed in a 43 mm case, the Big Bang Original Soft Touch combines the unmistakable architecture of the original Big Bang with contemporary refinements. The titanium case is partially enveloped in the exclusive textured rubber compound, while the dial adopts the same material signature and features a carbon-pattern, raised counters and tone-on-tone rehauts. Together, these elements create a layered three-dimensional effect that brings depth, contrast and a unique visual identity to the watch. The watch features refined finishes with beveled edges, curved and smoother lugs, a rubber-clad crown and rectangular pushers with Hublot's signature rubber inserts. The strap integrates Hublot's One Click system, allowing seamless interchangeability while maintaining perfect integration with the case.

MATERIAL INNOVATION, FELT DIFFERENTLY

From colored ceramics to sapphire, Magic Gold and countless other material breakthroughs, Hublot has continuously expanded the possibilities of watchmaking through its Art of Fusion. With the Big Bang Original Soft Touch, Hublot introduces another first: a material innovation defined not only by its appearance, but by its sensation. Conceived, developed and assembled at the Hublot Manufacture in Nyon, the Big Bang Original Soft Touch reflects the expertise, creativity and engineering excellence behind every Hublot timepiece. This confidence is reflected in Hublot's 5+5 warranty program, one of the most extensive in the industry, leading coverage to up to ten years. It stands as a tangible expression of the brand's trust in its products and in the teams who design, develop and assemble them.

The experience continues beyond the watch itself, with a presentation case featuring a matching textured Hublot logo, echoing the distinctive tactile identity of the soft touch rubber of the watch.

The new Big Bang Original Soft Touch collection is available at selected Hublot points of sale and online at hublot.com.

HUBLOT

In 1980 and for the first time, a watch dared to put a gold case on a rubber strap, turning the luxury watch world upside down in the process. Named for the porthole-shaped bezel with its exposed screws, Hublot was born and with it, the Art of Fusion.

In 2005 the brand took this exercise in creative thinking to a new level with the Big Bang and its iconic design, size and layered construction case. That same year, Hublot received the Best Design award at the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève. Since then, spurred by this revolutionary mindset, the Big Bang has never stopped reinventing itself. The twenty-first century has its first watch Icon.

The concept of fusion is omnipresent, the guiding principle for every collection. Big Bang timepieces reshape the geometries of time; Classic Fusion balances boldness and restraint, while the Exceptional Timepieces overwrite expectations to create unprecedented horological objects. With its disruptive approach of challenging convention, Hublot's DNA is transcribed in the Unico, Meca-10 and tourbillon in-house calibers, to add another tier of meaning to the Art of Fusion.

Since 2026, Hublot's commitment to technical excellence has been backed by an evolved warranty structure for eligible timepieces purchased from January 1, 2026 onwards, featuring a 5-year basic warranty and the possibility of an additional 5-year extension for eligible timepieces through the Hublotista program, provided the basic warranty is still active at the time of registration. This would extend the coverage up to ten years.

Alchemy is ingrained into Hublot and not just at La Manufacture. Magic can take place on a football pitch, producing partnerships with major events (UEFA Champions League and UEFA EUROTM). Sometimes it happens at a concert, a basketball match, an artistic performance or at a unique gastronomic experience with Hublot's family of starred Chefs. And so, the Hublot Vibes come to life, through shared moments of exaltation amongst the Hublotistas, its very own community of proud Hublot owners. The Art of Fusion goes beyond the tangible. It is a way of being, the Hublot way of life.

THE UNIQUENESS OF THE HUBLOT UNICO IN-HOUSE CALIBER

Born in 2010, the Unico was the first caliber entirely designed, developed and manufactured in-house by Hublot, marking a new era of independence, innovation and identity for the brand. Over the years, it has evolved into a bold and unmistakable signature of Hublot watchmaking, known for its robust and revolutionary chronograph design.

With standout features like a front-facing column wheel, silicon escapement, the Unico caliber is a mechanical force that's as visually striking as it is technically advanced. It's not just what powers the watch, it's what defines it.

Key features include an integrated flyback chronograph precise to 1/8th of a second for instant reset and restart, an accuracy of -2/+4 seconds per day, a 72-hour power reserve. The caliber also holds five patented innovations, covering: a backlash-compensating oscillating clutch, an anti-shaking chronograph hand system, a "zero friction" ratchet wheel blocker, a watch rate fine-adjustment system and highly shock-resistant time-setting. all rigorously tested through Hublot's Chronofiable protocol to ensure optimal performance, reliability, and precision.

FROM THE BIG BANG TO THE BIG BANG ORIGINAL SOFT TOUCH

2005: The Big Bang is born, redefining contemporary watch design through the Art of Fusion.

2006: All Black becomes a manifesto, transforming monochrome into an icon.

2018: Hublot introduces the world's first vividly colored high-tech ceramic with Red Ceramic.

2026: The Big Bang Original returns to the unmistakable design of 2005, re-engineered with twenty years of innovation.

2026: The Big Bang Original Soft Touch gives the icon an entirely new tactile dimension.

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