Forge's AHC 2026 Confirms Speaker Line-up Ahead of Manchester Event

OYO Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Barclays UK Chief Economist Jack Meaning and former professional poker player Caspar Berry join over 100 speakers as AHC opens in two weeks

LONDON, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge's Annual Hospitality Conference (AHC) today confirms its speaker line-up for 2026, with the event opening at Manchester Central Convention Complex on 14 and 15 September. Now in its 23rd year, AHC is expected to welcome more than 1,100 senior decision-makers from across UK hospitality investment, development and operations, including 200+ investors and owners alongside over 100 confirmed speakers.

This year's theme, All In: Mastering Risk for Reward, reflects a UK hospitality market under real pressure. Operators are absorbing a combined £3.5 billion in additional annual costs as last year's rise in employer National Insurance is compounded by April 2026's increase in the minimum wage and reduction in business rates relief. At the same time, inbound tourism is picking up, with VisitBritain forecasting 45.5 million overseas visits and £35.7 billion in visitor spend this year. AHC 2026 is built around that tension, bringing together the people deciding where capital goes next with the operators managing costs on the ground.

Confirmed speakers include Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO of OYO, discussing why the operator continues to expand in the UK despite economic headwinds and Jack Meaning, UK Chief Economist at Barclays, opening the event with a briefing on the economy and policy shifts shaping the market. Political commentator Ian Dunt joins AHC host Jonathan Langston for an open audience Q&A on government policy and hospitality, and former professional poker player Caspar Berry closes day one with a keynote on risk, odds and decision-making under pressure, a session with clear ties to this year's theme. Day two closes with a new format for AHC, an audience-led session giving delegates the chance to put questions on performance and risk directly to a panel of operators.

The programme also features senior leaders from across the hotel sector, including Karin Sheppard, SVP Managing Director Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, Cody Bradshaw, Group CEO Hotels at London + Regional, and Kevin Styles, CEO of THE PIG Hotel Group, alongside investors Natalia Kolotneva, Head of Asset Management Partnerships at LaSalle, and Jens Blomdahl, Managing Director at KSL Capital Partners, discussing where capital is being deployed in a slower transaction market.

"UK hospitality is dealing with real cost pressure right now, but the opportunity in this market hasn't gone away," said Olga Andreevskikh, Senior Conference Producer, AHC. "This year's programme is built for people who need to make decisions in that environment. That's what All In: Mastering Risk for Reward is about."

AHC 2026 takes place on 14 and 15 September at Manchester Central Convention Complex. Register now and secure your spot while tickets are still available. Full programme and registration details are available at theahc.co.uk.

Members of the press wishing to attend AHC 2026 can request a press pass here.

For sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Stay connected with AHC on LinkedIn and Instagram and follow AHC2026.

About AHC

The Annual Hospitality Conference (AHC) is the UK's leading event for hospitality investment, operations and asset management. Held in Manchester, AHC unites senior decision-makers from across the UK to explore the strategies, data and relationships shaping the market. AHC 2026 takes place on 14 and 15 September at Manchester Central Convention Complex.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Media Contacts

Leah Braithwaite

Marketing Director, AHC

lbraithwaite@questex.com

Naveen Kumararatne

Marketing Manager, AHC

nkumararatne@questex.com