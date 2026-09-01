Applied Systems: Open Expands Motor Insurer Access with Applied Rating Hub Integration

UK insurtech platform to power MoneySuperMarket's SuperSaveClub Insurance through Applied Rating Hub's single, real-time connection to multiple motor insurers

London, UK, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems Europe is proud to announce that the insurance technology and broking platform, Open, has integrated with Applied Rating Hub to access multiple personal lines motor insurers through a single connection. The integration connects SuperSaveClub Insurance, the AI-enabled digital motor broker recently launched by MoneySuperMarket.

Through Rating Hub, Open connects to motor insurance products from Ageas UK, Allianz UK Broker and Covéa Insurance without the cost and complexity of building and maintaining separate integrations with each insurer.

"Working with Applied gave us a fast, efficient way to integrate with our chosen underwriters, which meant we could rapidly build this unique proposition for SuperSaveClub members," said Jason Wilby, co-chief executive, Open. "We have built an efficient, AI-enabled distribution platform, with Applied providing the connectivity that brings us together with the insurers."

Applied Rating Hub offers a single connection to a dynamic marketplace of personal lines insurers and MGAs featuring 100+ products, enabling seamless full-cycle EDI trading across the UK insurance industry. By exchanging real-time data through a one-to-many model, Rating Hub eliminates the need for multiple insurer integrations and operational bottlenecks, helping businesses speed up market access and focus on selling products and winning clients.

"With implementation completed in around four months from kick-off to go-live, we are happy to enable greater access and choice of motor insurance products via MoneySuperMarket's SuperSaveClub Insurance," said Matt Wellman, senior director of Enterprise Accounts & Insurer Relationships, Applied Systems. "The integration between Applied Rating Hub and Open is a strong example of how a single connection can provide access to multiple personal lines motor insurers, simplifying connectivity and accelerating distribution."

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world's largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds - powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.

About Open

Open is the AI-native insurance partner providing end to end whitelabelled insurance solutions. Open works with leading insurers to build and run insurance programmes, overlaying safe and compliant AI across proposition design and pricing to distribution and servicing.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems 6784385093 LMalcolm@appliedsystems.com