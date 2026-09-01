DJ Removal- Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Plc Financial Conduct Authority (-) Removal- Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Plc 01-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 01/09/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Plc The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 01/09/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Ordinary Shares with "A" rights of 5p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00BV5RXXXX -- Ordinary Shares with "B" rights of 5p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00BV5RXXXX -- This notice has been issued by Market Oversight- 020 7066 8352. Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 441378 EQS News ID: 2390398 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2390398&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed (END) Dow Jones Newswires September 01, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT) © 2026 Dow Jones News