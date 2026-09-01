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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 10:30 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Green Food Pack Co., Ltd.: Green Food Pack Unveils 2026 New Paper Hot Cup -- Rotating Paper Cups

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Food Pack Co., Ltd. (GFP), a professional packaging manufacturer specializing in customized food and beverage packaging, is expanding its innovative product portfolio with its rotating paper cups, also referred to as "rotating cups", "spinning cups" or "spinner cups", a distinctive packaging solution designed to combine beverage functionality with interactive brand communication.

GFP's rotating cups offer brands a creative way to make packaging more visually engaging while providing additional space for graphics, promotional messages, or storytelling. Unlike conventional simple double wall paper hot cups with fixed designs, the rotating paper cup incorporates an interactive outer structure that can be rotated to reveal different visual elements. Elements can include emojis, local landmarks, shop logos, and patterns, etc. This transforms the disposable coffee cups with lids from a simple beverage container into a dynamic communication platform, allowing brands to present multiple graphics, messages, or promotional concepts within a single unit.

Designed for Customized Brand Experiences
GFP provides paper hot cup OEM solutions tailored to different brand concepts, visual identities, and application requirements. Customization options include cup sizes, brand logos, multi-color printing, promotional messaging, and elevating seasonal brand paper cup designs. The rotating structure enables campaigns difficult to achieve with traditional single-surface packaging, such as showcasing logos, product stories, seasonal promotions, or QR codes across different paper hot cup sections.

Applications Across the Beverage Industry
GFP cups rotating solution serves a broad range of beverage applications, including coffee shops, bubble tea brands, juice bars, dessert shops, fast-casual restaurants, and promotional events. The interactive nature encourages consumers to photograph, share, and interact with products, extending brand visibility beyond the point of purchase.

About Green Food Pack Co., Ltd. (GFP)

Green Food Pack (GFP) is a professional manufacturer with over 20 years of experience in customized food and beverage packaging solutions, providing OEM services for paper hot cups, plastic cups, burger boxes, and related products. With expertise in product development, customized printing, and manufacturing, GFP paper cup manufacturer partners with thousands of food service, beverage, and retail brands.

Green Food Pack Co., Ltd. (GFP Group)
Email: contact@greenfoodpack.com
Official Website: https://greenfoodpack.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-food-pack-unveils-2026-new-paper-hot-cup--rotating-paper-cups-302865995.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.