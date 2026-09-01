Green Food Pack Co., Ltd.: Green Food Pack Unveils 2026 New Paper Hot Cup -- Rotating Paper Cups

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Food Pack Co., Ltd. (GFP), a professional packaging manufacturer specializing in customized food and beverage packaging, is expanding its innovative product portfolio with its rotating paper cups, also referred to as "rotating cups", "spinning cups" or "spinner cups", a distinctive packaging solution designed to combine beverage functionality with interactive brand communication.

GFP's rotating cups offer brands a creative way to make packaging more visually engaging while providing additional space for graphics, promotional messages, or storytelling. Unlike conventional simple double wall paper hot cups with fixed designs, the rotating paper cup incorporates an interactive outer structure that can be rotated to reveal different visual elements. Elements can include emojis, local landmarks, shop logos, and patterns, etc. This transforms the disposable coffee cups with lids from a simple beverage container into a dynamic communication platform, allowing brands to present multiple graphics, messages, or promotional concepts within a single unit.

Designed for Customized Brand Experiences

GFP provides paper hot cup OEM solutions tailored to different brand concepts, visual identities, and application requirements. Customization options include cup sizes, brand logos, multi-color printing, promotional messaging, and elevating seasonal brand paper cup designs. The rotating structure enables campaigns difficult to achieve with traditional single-surface packaging, such as showcasing logos, product stories, seasonal promotions, or QR codes across different paper hot cup sections.

Applications Across the Beverage Industry

GFP cups rotating solution serves a broad range of beverage applications, including coffee shops, bubble tea brands, juice bars, dessert shops, fast-casual restaurants, and promotional events. The interactive nature encourages consumers to photograph, share, and interact with products, extending brand visibility beyond the point of purchase.

About Green Food Pack Co., Ltd. (GFP)

Green Food Pack (GFP) is a professional manufacturer with over 20 years of experience in customized food and beverage packaging solutions, providing OEM services for paper hot cups, plastic cups, burger boxes, and related products. With expertise in product development, customized printing, and manufacturing, GFP paper cup manufacturer partners with thousands of food service, beverage, and retail brands.

Green Food Pack Co., Ltd. (GFP Group)

Email: contact@greenfoodpack.com

Official Website: https://greenfoodpack.com/

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