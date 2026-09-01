Amaron, the flagship battery brand from Amara Raja Energy Mobility Limited (ARE&M), is set to strengthen its global footprint at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026, one of the world's leading trade fairs for the automotive aftermarket, taking place from 8th to 12th September 2026 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

With a global presence spanning more than 70 countries, Amaron has established itself as a leading automotive battery brand across key markets in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, continuing to expand its international footprint through strategic markets, including Americas. Supported by internationally benchmarked manufacturing facilities and an annual production capacity exceeding 65 million Automative batteries, Amaron combines large-scale manufacturing excellence, advanced engineering, and a proven track record of reliability to deliver long-lasting and technologically advanced energy solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of mobility and transportation.

As mobility ecosystems worldwide undergo rapid transformation driven by electrification, digitalization, sustainability, and changing customer expectations, Amaron remains committed to developing future-ready energy solutions that support next-generation transportation needs.

At the exhibition, Amaron will present a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance battery solutions catering to diverse mobility and application requirements, including:

SLI, EFB and AGM batteries for passenger vehicles

for passenger vehicles Deep Cycle and Marine batteries designed for boats and yachts

designed for boats and yachts Hiway batteries engineered for trucks and heavy-duty commercial applications

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Divakar Sukumaran, Chief Business Officer, Automotive International, Amara Raja Energy Mobility Limited, said:

"Europe represents a significant growth opportunity for Amaron and an important chapter in our global expansion journey. Our participation at Automechanika Frankfurt is driven by a clear objective to introduce European customers and industry stakeholders to Amaron's world-class battery technology and establish strong partnerships across the automotive value chain."

About Amara Raja Energy Mobility Limited

Amara Raja Energy Mobility Limited (ARE&M) encompasses a diverse range of solutions and products, which includes energy storage solutions, Lithium-ion cell manufacturing, wide range of EV chargers, Li-ion battery pack assembly, automotive and industrial lubricants, and exploration of new chemistries, among others. Amara Raja's Industrial and Automotive Batteries is available across 70+ countries around the world.

Amaron, the company's flagship automotive battery brand, is globally recognized for high-performance products, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a strong aftermarket presence. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Amaron continues to set benchmarks in automotive batteries, energy storage, and mobility solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901684921/en/

Contacts:

Avinash Duvapelly Kashyap

Brand, PR Corporate Communications, Amara Raja

Contact: dak2@amararaja.com