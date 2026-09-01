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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 10:36 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hinen at Solar & Storage Live UK 2026: Powering Smarter UK Homes with A15 RESS

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinen will exhibit at Solar & Storage Live UK 2026, taking place at the NEC Birmingham from September 22-24, 2026. Visitors can find Hinen at Booth G12B, where the company will showcase its latest energy storage solutions, with the A15 Residential Energy Storage System taking centre stage.

As the UK's largest solar energy exhibition, Solar & Storage Live UK brings together buyers, installers and industry leaders from across the energy value chain. Hinen will engage with partners and homeowners to explore smarter, more flexible residential energy solutions.

Smarter Energy for Modern UK Homes

As more UK households adopt solar PV, EVs and heat pumps, smart energy storage can help homeowners make better use of renewable energy and reduce reliance on grid electricity.

At the show, Hinen will highlight the A15 RESS, combining an A-series hybrid inverter with the B15 high-voltage battery. The system offers 14.4 kWh of storage per battery, up to 86.4 kWh of total capacity, 8,000+ cycles and an ultra-slim 180 mm design. Its smart energy management capabilities help homeowners optimise when to store and use energy, supporting greater energy independence and flexibility.

Comprehensive Energy Solutions

At the event, Hinen will also showcase a range of solutions tailored to different energy needs:

  • A Series H6S: 3.6-6kW single-phase all-in-one system for small homes.
  • A Series H25T: 10-25kW three-phase all-in-one system for larger homes and small commercial applications.
  • H6000-EU + B5000D-W: Flexible low-voltage solution for everyday home energy needs.
  • H6000S + B5000D-W: Reliable Low-voltage solution with parallel function.
  • E2400S + E2560B: 2400W balcony energy storage for space-constrained homes.
  • PU1800 & PS3000: Portable power for travel, outdoor use and backup.

Visit Hinen at Booth G12B, NEC Birmingham, September 22-24, 2026, to discover the A15 and Hinen's latest energy solutions.

About Hinen

Hinen is an energy storage technology company backed by more than 20 years of manufacturing experience from Hinen Group. Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300787), Hinen develops residential energy storage solutions including battery systems, hybrid inverters and intelligent energy management technologies. With offices and service teams across Europe, the UK, Australia and Africa, Hinen provides localised support to customers and partners worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hinen-at-solar--storage-live-uk-2026-powering-smarter-uk-homes-with-a15-ress-302864720.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.