Hinen at Solar & Storage Live UK 2026: Powering Smarter UK Homes with A15 RESS

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinen will exhibit at Solar & Storage Live UK 2026, taking place at the NEC Birmingham from September 22-24, 2026. Visitors can find Hinen at Booth G12B, where the company will showcase its latest energy storage solutions, with the A15 Residential Energy Storage System taking centre stage.

As the UK's largest solar energy exhibition, Solar & Storage Live UK brings together buyers, installers and industry leaders from across the energy value chain. Hinen will engage with partners and homeowners to explore smarter, more flexible residential energy solutions.

Smarter Energy for Modern UK Homes

As more UK households adopt solar PV, EVs and heat pumps, smart energy storage can help homeowners make better use of renewable energy and reduce reliance on grid electricity.

At the show, Hinen will highlight the A15 RESS, combining an A-series hybrid inverter with the B15 high-voltage battery. The system offers 14.4 kWh of storage per battery, up to 86.4 kWh of total capacity, 8,000+ cycles and an ultra-slim 180 mm design. Its smart energy management capabilities help homeowners optimise when to store and use energy, supporting greater energy independence and flexibility.

Comprehensive Energy Solutions

At the event, Hinen will also showcase a range of solutions tailored to different energy needs:

A Series H6S: 3.6-6kW single-phase all-in-one system for small homes.

A Series H25T: 10-25kW three-phase all-in-one system for larger homes and small commercial applications.

H6000-EU + B5000D-W: Flexible low-voltage solution for everyday home energy needs.

H6000S + B5000D-W: Reliable Low-voltage solution with parallel function.

E2400S + E2560B: 2400W balcony energy storage for space-constrained homes.

PU1800 & PS3000: Portable power for travel, outdoor use and backup.

Visit Hinen at Booth G12B, NEC Birmingham, September 22-24, 2026, to discover the A15 and Hinen's latest energy solutions.

About Hinen

Hinen is an energy storage technology company backed by more than 20 years of manufacturing experience from Hinen Group. Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300787), Hinen develops residential energy storage solutions including battery systems, hybrid inverters and intelligent energy management technologies. With offices and service teams across Europe, the UK, Australia and Africa, Hinen provides localised support to customers and partners worldwide.

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