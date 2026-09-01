HAYATI: Hayati Expands Its Commitment to Responsible Business Through Hayati For Nature

An initiative by Hayati from PAX Group Holdings Limited to support verified environmental projects

LONDON, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayati is expanding its long-term corporate responsibility programme HayatiCares through Hayati For Nature, an initiative developed in partnership with Greenspark that transforms the growth of the Hayati community into verified environmental action.





Created as a way of giving back to the communities and markets that have supported the brand's growth, Hayati For Nature reflects the company's belief that business should contribute beyond the products it creates. Rather than making broad environmental claims, the initiative focuses on supporting independently verified actions that deliver measurable benefits for both people and nature.





Through its partnership with Greenspark, Hayati currently supports eight verified initiatives across biodiversity, ecosystem restoration, clean water, ethical recycling, cleaner cooking solutions and renewable energy. These projects span multiple regions worldwide, helping to protect ecosystems, improve local livelihoods and support communities through independently verified impact.

The programme is designed to grow alongside the Hayati Universe. For every new member joining the Hayati community, Hayati funds new verified environmental actions through Greenspark, allowing the community to play a part in supporting projects that benefit both people and the environment.





Matt Williams, Co-founder of Greenspark, said:

"We're excited to be working with Hayati on Hayati For Nature. It's great to see the company putting real support behind projects that can strengthen ecosystems, protect biodiversity and create positive outcomes for local communities. Through Greenspark, every contribution is connected to verified projects and real-world evidence, giving Hayati and its community a clear view of what is being supported, where the impact is taking place and the measurable outcomes those contributions are helping to deliver."

Hayati For Nature builds on the company's wider programme of social responsibility initiatives. In late 2025, Hayati launched its first Warm Night Project, supporting vulnerable communities during the winter period. The programme continued in early 2026 through a partnership with Feed Manchester, a local organisation that has been supporting people experiencing homelessness every week for more than a decade. Together, these initiatives demonstrate Hayati's ongoing commitment to supporting both communities and the wider environment.





"We're incredibly grateful for the support we've received from consumers, retailers and partners around the world. Hayati For Nature isn't about claiming to have all the answers. It's about recognising that, as we grow, we also have a responsibility to contribute. " a Hayati spokesperson noted.

As Hayati continues to expand internationally, the brand says Hayati For Nature will remain a long-term commitment, with new verified actions funded every month as the Hayati Universe continues to grow.





About Hayati

Born in the UK, Hayati is a technology brand that creates personal devices inspired by everyday life.

Great products begin with understanding the people who use them. That's why every Hayati device is designed to be intuitive and dependable, while delivering a consistently smooth experience, day after day. From thoughtful industrial design to advanced technology, Hayati focuses on creating products that feel as good to use as they do to own.

This commitment has made Hayati one of the UK's fastest-growing vaping brands. As the company continues to expand globally, it is growing its portfolio with a new generation of sub-brands - Quokka, Moxy, Liora, Finebar and Philia - each created for different lifestyles, needs and moments around the world.

About Greenspark

Greenspark helps businesses create, track and communicate verified environmental impact. Through its platform, companies can support vetted projects across reforestation, plastic recovery, biodiversity, clean water and other environmental initiatives that deliver positive outcomes for both the planet and local communities. Project-level data, evidence and reporting provide transparency into where and how contributions are creating impact. Greenspark also helps businesses bring their impact to life for customers in ways that are tangible, transparent and engaging.

Company Name: PAX Group Holdings Limited

Contact Person: INFO HE

Email: info@pax-in.com

Link: https://hayativapor.com/pages/esg

Link: https://hayativapor.com/pages/linkhub

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