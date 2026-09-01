The Department of Agriculture (DA) and Department of Energy (DOE) in the Philippines are working together to establish boundaries between land allocated for power generation facilities and land reserved strictly for food production. According to an update posted by the Philippine News Agency, the two departments will formalize their work through a memorandum of agreement targeted for signing in October. DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has proposed the development of a digital geofence around three million hectares of flat agricultural land, and in particular flat rice-growing lands. The ...

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