Mercury13, the multi-club ownership group dedicated to women's football, today announced that it has named Kerstin Lutz as its new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Ms. Lutz brings to the role of CEO of Mercury13 more than two decades of leadership experience across international sport, with a track record of growing and managing complex sports organizations. Mercury13's portfolio of clubs includes FC Como Women (Serie A Women), Bristol City Women FC (WSL2), and FC Badalona Women (Liga F).

Most recently, Ms. Lutz served as CEO of the Billie Jean King Cup, the largest annual team competition in women's tennis, where she led the organization's strategic and commercial development. She also served as a Board member of Juventus Football Club. Prior to joining the Billie Jean King Cup, Ms. Lutz spent more than 20 years at Switzerland-based TEAM Marketing, where she held senior leadership positions across the commercial development of UEFA competitions, including the UEFA Champions League. Her career has been built at the heart of European football, working with clubs, leagues, federations, broadcasters and commercial partners across the continent. She holds a Master of Science in Sports Management/Administration from Georgia State University.

"We are thrilled to name Kerstin Lutz as Mercury13's CEO," said Marc Lasry, Avenue Capital's Chairman and CEO. "Kerstin brings to Mercury13 more than two decades of experience leading and growing some of the world's most successful sports properties. Her deep understanding of the European football landscape, combined with her operational expertise and proven ability to drive commercial growth, make her exceptionally well positioned to lead Mercury13. These capabilities will be valuable as Mercury13 continues to establish itself as a leading multi-club ownership group dedicated to women's football."

"I am excited to get to work with the Mercury13 team and our talented women's football clubs to add value and strengthen their positions in their respective European leagues," said Ms. Lutz. "Mercury13 was founded to address the structural underinvestment in women's football, and I am energized to advance this mission by continuing to bring long-term capital, operational expertise and commercial scale to FC Como Women, Bristol City Women FC and FC Badalona Women and growing this stable of clubs over time."

Separately, it was announced that Mario Malavé will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer of Mercury13 and continue to serve on the Board of Directors, remaining closely involved in the day-to-day management of the group.

The group's acquisition strategy is founded on a core principle: women's football is a different game, and fans seek a distinct experience. Mercury13 is led by executives with proven track records in sports, investment, and technology. The team brings together unique expertise, skills, and perspectives that position them to become a leading operator in this sector. The Avenue Sports Fund, a leading global sports investor, made a significant investment in Mercury13 in December 2024.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831664315/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Todd Fogarty, Kekst CNC, todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com