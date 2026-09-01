Saffrett brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in global mobility, fleet management, and digital transformation

Appointment signals ChargePoint's commitment to accelerating European growth as the company targets increasing its European market and revenue share

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in intelligent electrification and e-mobility, today announced the appointment of John Saffrett as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Europe. In this role, Saffrett will be responsible for driving ChargePoint's growth strategy across European markets, overseeing sales, customer relationships, partnerships, and market expansion across the continent.

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ChargePoint's EVP and Managing Director John Saffrett

He has served as a member of the company's Advisory Council since March 2026 and is a seasoned global mobility executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across the automotive, fleet management, and financial services industries. As ChargePoint's new EVP and MD, Europe, he will report directly to CEO Rick Wilmer.

"Europe is at the center of our growth ambitions, and John is the ideal leader to accelerate our momentum in this critical region," said Rick Wilmer, Chief Executive Officer of ChargePoint. "His deep experience in fleet management, digital transformation, and large-scale operations combined with his existing knowledge of ChargePoint as an Advisory Council member positions him to hit the ground running. We are thrilled to welcome John to the leadership team."

Most recently, John Saffrett served as Global Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ayvens, where he played a central role in integrating two of the world's largest fleet management companies into a single entity operating across more than 40 countries. Prior to that, he held successive leadership roles at ALD Automotive as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Administration Officer, overseeing sales, marketing, product development, innovation, and technology. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly a decade in senior IT and transformation roles.

"I am excited to take on this role at such a pivotal time for both ChargePoint and the European EV market," said John Saffrett, EVP and MD, Europe at ChargePoint. "Having worked closely with the ChargePoint team as an advisor, I have seen firsthand the strength of the company's people, technology, and platform. Europe's transition to electric mobility is committed and accelerating, and ChargePoint is uniquely positioned to lead that transition as a market leader in hardware, software, platforms and experience as the longest serving and one of the largest players in the world in this space. I am excited to be working with the team to help define what intelligent electrification means for our customers Europe's fleets, businesses, and drivers and being a responsible leader in driving the electric transition in Europe."

The appointment underscores ChargePoint's strategic commitment to scaling its European presence. Europe's rapidly evolving regulatory landscape is creating significant demand for reliable, scalable EV charging solutions across the continent. ChargePoint continues to invest in its European operations. The company recently launched its Express Solo DC charger and announced strategic partnerships with OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz and Ford Pro.

ChargePoint and the ChargePoint logo are trademarks of ChargePoint, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has established itself as a global leader in intelligent electrification and e-mobility since its inception in 2007, long before EVs became widely available. The company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the entire EV ecosystem, from the grid to the dashboard of the vehicle. The company serves EV drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers, and similar types of stakeholders. With a commitment to accessibility and reliability, ChargePoint's extensive portfolio of software, hardware, and services ensures a seamless charging experience for drivers across North America and Europe. ChargePoint empowers every driver in need of charging access, connecting them to over 1.4 million charging ports worldwide. ChargePoint has facilitated the powering of more than 21 billion electric miles, underscoring its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying the future of transportation.

For further information, please visit the ChargePoint pressroom or the ChargePoint Investor Relations site. For media inquiries, contact the ChargePoint press office.

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Contacts:

AJ Gosselin

Director, Corporate Communications

AJ.Gosselin@chargepoint.com

media@chargepoint.com

Patrick Lengenfelder

European Communications Manager

Patrick.Lengenfelder@chargepoint.com