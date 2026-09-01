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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 11:06 Uhr
164 Leser
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GOFO Deploys Automated Narrow-Belt Sorter at Rome Hub, Lifting Southern Italy Capacity by 40%

ROME, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO, a fast-growing, technology-driven last-mile delivery provider, today announced that its Rome sorting center has officially entered full production with a new automated narrow-belt sorting system featuring integrated singulation technology. The system began trial operation in May 2026 and, following more than three months of stable performance, is now fully operational, lifting the hub's overall efficiency by 40%.

The linear narrow-belt sorter's integrated singulation technology automatically separates overlapping parcels before they enter the sort loop. Because the system relies on proven mechanical separation rather than AI-based vision recognition, it is designed to deliver consistent throughput day after day, with reliability confirmed during the trial period and now carried into full production ahead of the autumn peak season.

The system has a design capacity of 6,500 parcels per hour and 120 sorting chutes, providing routing coverage across southern Italy, including Bari, Catanzaro, Naples and surrounding areas. It integrates dimensioning and weighing in a single pass, with volume accuracy of ±10 mm and weighing accuracy of ±20 g. Around 80% of the sorting process is now automated, with manual handling limited to loading and exception processing.

"The Rome hub is our primary gateway to southern Italy, and this upgrade ensures we can meet the growing demand from our e-commerce partners without compromising on speed or accuracy," said Jacqueline Chan, General Manager of GOFO Italy. "As we head into peak season, this investment gives us the reliability and sufficient processing capacity our customers need across the south."

About GOFO

GOFO, founded in the United States in 2023, is a technology-driven last-mile logistics network serving merchants and consumers across the U.S., Canada, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain. Guided by the brand philosophy "Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust," GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to deliver precise, reliable, and scalable delivery solutions. Operating nationwide through sorting centers and delivery centers across the country, GOFO Italy serves a broad population with high-performance last-mile delivery solutions. Its operations are powered by automated sorting, intelligent routing, and disciplined execution. For more information, please visit www.gofo.com/it.

Media Contact:

Email: branding.eu@gofo.com

Website: www.gofo.com/it

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gofo-deploys-automated-narrow-belt-sorter-at-rome-hub-lifting-southern-italy-capacity-by-40-302866023.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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