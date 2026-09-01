Medicel AG: BICEL SOFT TIP I/A terralution. Gentle by Design. Sustainable by Nature*.

Medicel AG expands its SOFT TIP I/A portfolio with the launch of BICEL SOFT TIP I/A terralution - bimanual sustainable I/A (irrigation / aspiration) for gentle tissue interaction -at the ESCRS Congress 2026 in London.

ALTENRHEIN, Switzerland, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicel AG announces BICEL SOFT TIP I/A terralution, the expansion of its SOFT TIP I/A portfolio into bimanual I/A, next to its SWISS COAXIAL SOFT TIP I/A. The instrument will be launched at the ESCRS Congress 2026, September 11-15, ExCeL London.

Why gentle tissue interaction matters

Posterior capsule rupture (PCR) remains one of the most important quality indicators in cataract surgery3,4 and occurs most frequently during cortical removal, underlining the importance of safe tissue interaction during I/A.5 Metal I/A tips may contain microscopic internal irregularities and sharp edges that can contact and break the capsule if it is inadvertently aspirated.6 A soft tip increases the distance between delicate tissue and exposed metal, supporting safer tissue interaction.6

Gentle by design

The soft, flexible polymer tip of BICEL SOFT TIP I/A enables gentle, controlled interaction with delicate ocular tissues, supports confident manoeuvring during capsule clean up.

Efficient and comfortable

The aeroplane shape cannula design1 supports efficient cortex and epinucleus removal, together with gentle removal of residual lens epithelial cells. The balanced handle is designed to promote a natural hand position throughout surgeries, while a textured non-slip grip offers comfort one can feel, case after case.

Sustainable by nature

As part of the terralution product family, BICEL SOFT TIP I/A stands for Medicel's environmental commitment to lower CO 2 emission: a 75% bio-based high-performance handle material and a recyclable grass paper box.2

Manufactured in Switzerland, powered 100% by renewable electricity from local hydropower. Surgical performance and sustainability go hand in hand.

"With the BICEL SOFT TIP I/A Handpiece, we are expanding our SOFT TIP I/A portfolio by bringing the philosophy of gentle tissue interaction to bimanual I/A," said Monika Maria Schulten, CCO Medicel AG. "The new instrument reflects our commitment to listening to surgeons' needs and developing solutions that combine performance, ergonomics, and sustainability."

"Medicel SOFT TIP I/A instruments significantly improve safety without sacrificing efficacy during cortex aspiration. These benefits apply both for young ophthalmologist in training as well as highly experienced colleagues." - Dr. Kjell Gunnar Gundersen

See it first at ESCRS 2026

Visitors to the Medicel booth at the ESCRS 2026 can experience BICEL SOFT TIP I/A firsthand through product demonstrations and discussions with the Medicel team.

To learn more follow Medicel AG on LinkedIn.

About Medicel

Medicel AG is a Swiss manufacturer of premium quality ophthalmic surgical instruments. For 30 years, Medicel has partnered with ophthalmic surgeons and industry leaders to develop innovative solutions that combine Swiss precision, clinical performance, and sustainable product design.

References

1. IFU I/A Handpieces Coaxial and Bi-manual

2. Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) according to DIN EN ISO 14067 / 14040-4; Procycons GbR, 2024

3. Qin VL, Conti FF, Singh RP. Measuring outcomes in cataract surgery. Curr Opin Ophthalmol. 2018;29:100-4.

4. Johnston RL, Taylor H, Smith R, Sparrow JM. The Cataract National Dataset electronic multi-centre audit of 55,567 operations: variation in posterior capsule rupture rates between surgeons. Eye. 2010;24:888-93.

5. Thanigasalam T, Sahoo S, Ali MM. Posterior capsule rupture with/without vitreous loss during phacoemulsification in a hospital in Malaysia. Asia Pac J Ophthalmol. 2015;4:166-70.

6. Lockington D, et al. Novel internal analysis of metal irrigation/aspiration tips could explain mechanisms of posterior capsule rupture. Eye. 2021;35:1915-21.

* Based on bio-based handle material, packaging optimization and renewable electricity in Medicel's Swiss manufacturing.

Media contact:

Natalia Levchenko

Head of Marketing Medicel

info@medicel.com

+41 71 7271050



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99386535-5b3a-4690-909a-1ff06bcc97e2