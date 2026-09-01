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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 11:10 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PAX Group Holdings Limited: Hayati Expands Its Commitment to Responsible Business Through Hayati For Nature

An initiative by Hayati from PAX Group Holdings Limited to support verified environmental projects

LONDON, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayati is expanding its long-term corporate responsibility programme Hayati Cares through Hayati For Nature, an initiative developed in partnership with Greenspark to support verified environmental action.

Hayati

Created as a way of giving back to the communities that have supported Hayati's growth, Hayati For Nature enables every new member of the Hayati Universe to play a part in supporting verified environmental actions through Greenspark, contributing to projects that benefit both people and the environment.

Through partnership, Hayati currently supports verified initiatives across biodiversity, ecosystem restoration, clean water, ethical recycling, cleaner solutions and renewable energy. These projects span multiple regions worldwide, helping to protect ecosystems, improve local livelihoods and support communities through independently verified impact.

Hayati

Matt Williams, Co-founder of Greenspark, said:

"We're excited to be working with Hayati on Hayati For Nature. It's great to see the company putting real support behind projects that can strengthen ecosystems, protect biodiversity and create positive outcomes for local communities. Through Greenspark, every contribution is connected to verified projects and real-world evidence, giving Hayati and its community a clear view of what is being supported, where the impact is taking place and the measurable outcomes those contributions are helping to deliver."

Hayati For Nature builds on Hayati's wider social responsibility efforts, following the Warm Night Project launched in late 2025 and its second phase in early 2026 in partnership with Feed Manchester, supporting people experiencing homelessness.

Hayati

About Hayati

Born in the UK, Hayati is a technology brand that creates personal devices inspired by everyday life.

Great products begin with understanding the people who use them. That's why every Hayati device is designed to be intuitive and dependable, while delivering a consistently smooth experience, day after day. From thoughtful industrial design to advanced technology, Hayati focuses on creating products that feel as good to use as they do to own.

This commitment has made Hayati one of the UK's fastest-growing brands in its category. As the company continues to expand globally, it is growing its portfolio with a new generation of sub-brands - Quokka, Moxy, Liora, Finebar and Philia - each created for different lifestyles, needs and moments around the world.

Company Name: PAX Group Holdings Limited
Contact Person: INFO HE
Email: info@pax-in.com

Link: https://hayativapor.com/pages/esg

Photos available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbafb251-3a38-417b-b754-a3778f9ebbbb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d1568e8-f2d6-49d9-96c0-fa75322ff724
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce78855e-1540-4d63-9dcc-4d0379bff10c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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