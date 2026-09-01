Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 31 August 2026 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 102.04p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 103.35p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 115.81p

Contact:

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

1 September 2026