Bybit Teases Industry-First Perp Options, Unlocking 24/7 US Equity Options Trading

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the upcoming launch of Perp Options on September 17, 2026, the industry's first options contracts built on TradFi perpetuals. The product will give traders round-the-clock access to US equity options directly from their existing USDT-funded Bybit accounts, enabling them to build and manage positions strategically, unbound by traditional market hours.

Trading in Perp Options is set to go live on September 17, 2026, at 20:00 UTC, with SpaceX and Nvidia as the first available underlyings. Tesla, QQQ, SOXL, and Micron, and more, are next in line, with plans to expand asset lineup on a rolling basis.

"Traders today don't think in terms of crypto versus traditional markets anymore, they want access to opportunities across markets and geographies. Bybit's Perp Options gives them one account to trade across the artificial divide of asset classes: no waiting for the market to open, all strategies," said Mike Xue, Head of Bybit Option Business.

Bybit Perp Options will be settled in USDT and will integrate fully with Bybit's Unified Trading Account (UTA), allowing users to hold perpetuals, options, and spot positions within a single account. Traders will be able to execute a full range of strategies at launch, including buying/selling naked options, spreads, straddles, and combination trades.

The product will also support fractional lot sizes with a contract multiplier of one, forgoing the standard $25,000 minimum and 100-share lot requirements in traditional options markets.

Bybit's Perp Options contracts will be European-style and cash-settled, minimizing early assignment risk. Portfolio Margin support will allow positions in Perp Options to be cross-offset against related perpetual and spot holdings, reducing overall margin requirements while traders manage risk across asset classes.

At launch, API trading, Demo Trade, and Trial Funds will be available to support both algorithmic traders and users new to options trading.

The upcoming launch will position Bybit as the first in the industry to offer options on stock perpetuals, extending its existing TradFi perpetual contract liquidity into a new derivatives category.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-teases-industry-first-perp-options-unlocking-247-us-equity-options-trading-302866045.html