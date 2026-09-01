Damai Entertainment: Xiami Music & Arts Festival Returns for 5th Edition with The Cardigans Leading a Global Lineup

The festival has presented 33 international acts over the past five years.

It has expanded beyond music to encompass theater, exhibitions, film, designer toys and other forms of entertainment.

This year's festival secured partnerships with 30 brands, continuing the growth of its commercial program.

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish rock band The Cardigans led the lineup of nine international acts and 15 Chinese artists at the fifth Xiami Music & Arts Festival, held from Aug. 28 to 30, 2026. The three-day festival, themed "Life is not a track, but a ______," drew tens of thousands of fans to Aranya, a coastal cultural and tourism destination in northern China's Hebei province.

Co-produced by Damai Entertainment, an Alibaba Group subsidiary, and Aranya, and organized by Damai's Xiami Music Entertainment label, the festival has become one of China's major destination music events. Over the past five years, it has brought 33 international acts to China, introducing Chinese audiences to a broader range of music from around the world while providing overseas artists and music brands with a gateway to the Chinese market.

This year's international lineup featured artists from Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, including The Cardigans, Tortoise, The Horrors, Frente!, Gallant, Hayd, Christian Kuria, Ivoris and Zella Day. They performed alongside Chinese artists including Lao Lang, Chen Li and Leah Dou in a lineup spanning indie pop, post-rock, alternative rock, R&B and dream pop.

The Cardigans delivered a special 90-minute set featuring songs from across their three-decade career, including "Lovefool," "Communication" and "Carnival."

In recent years, the festival has expanded beyond music to include theater, exhibitions, film, designer toys and other forms of entertainment, becoming a showcase for Damai Entertainment's broader live entertainment portfolio. At this year's event, Damai Entertainment's designer-toy brand LUCKY LOOP showcased original characters including HEY PENNY, ECHOA and Kooie. The brand opened its first three stores-in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou-in August and plans to establish a presence in six Chinese cities by the end of the year.

The festival also highlighted the growing connections between Damai Entertainment's live entertainment and film businesses. The theme song and closing theme from the hit film Dear You were performed during the event. Damai Entertainment is also handling the film's worldwide theatrical release.

The festival's commercial program continued to grow in 2026, with 30 brands participating, including 88VIP, Samsung, Volkswagen, Tmall Hey Box, Tmall Super Brand Day, Sprite, Aimer, Freshippo and Nivea. Over the past five years, the festival has worked with 61 brand clients, 18 of which have returned for additional partnerships, representing a repeat-partnership rate of nearly 30%.

Environmental initiatives have also become an integral part of the festival's operations. Over the past five years, it has established 500 waste-sorting stations, collected more than 300,000 plastic bottles and engaged over 300,000 attendees in environmental initiatives.

About Damai Entertainment

Damai Entertainment is a technology-driven company delivering immersive, real-world entertainment experiences. Its diverse ecosystem spans film production, live events, IP commercialization, TV series, artist management, and ticketing platforms. Anchored in its dual strategic pillars of entertainment and AI, Damai is committed to creating unparalleled live, interactive, and immersive experiences for audiences around the world.

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