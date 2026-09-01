ICANN Hosts 87th Public Meeting in Bali, Indonesia

Global Internet Community Gathers to Discuss the Future of the Internet's Unique Identifier Systems

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will convene its 87th Public Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, from 17-22 October 2026. The Pengelola Nama Domain Internet Indonesia (PANDI), the Indonesian Internet domain name registry, is the local host.

The ICANN87 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place at Bali International Convention Centre.

ICANN87 will be the first ICANN Public Meeting held in Indonesia. The meeting will bring together participants from around the world to advance the community's work on the policies and technical coordination that support a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. Bali is a well-established international conference destination and has been selected as the location for major global events such as the 2022 G20 Summit and the 2024 High-Level Forum on Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships.

"We are excited to bring our global community to Bali for our Annual General Meeting. This meeting is an important opportunity for the ICANN community to come together for policy work, capacity development, and broad engagement," said Kurtis Lindqvist, ICANN President and CEO. "The first day of ICANN87 coincides with UNESCO's International Day of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. It is a fitting reminder of the extraordinary cultural and linguistic diversity represented by our global community as we work together to support a single, globally interoperable Internet."

"Hosting ICANN87 in Bali marks an important milestone for Indonesia and reflects the rapid growth of the country's digital ecosystem and its increasingly important role in the Asia Pacific Internet community. As the registry operator for .id, PANDI is proud to welcome the global multistakeholder community to Indonesia for the first ICANN Public Meeting ever held in the country. We hope ICANN87 will strengthen collaboration and contribute to a more secure, inclusive, and resilient global Internet," said Isnawan, Chair of PANDI.

Key Topics

ICANN87 will be the first ICANN Public Meeting following the close of the New Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLD) Program: 2026 Round application submission window. The window closed on 12 August, with more than 1,600 primary applications received.

Following an administrative review, ICANN will publish the public-facing portions of applications as well as the applied-for strings on what is called Reveal Day. ICANN87 will provide an important opportunity for the community to discuss the 2026 Round and the next stages of the program.

The Review of Reviews Cross Community Group also has reached a milestone in its work to recommend improvements to ICANN's review processes. Its recommendations are intended to further strengthen ICANN's accountability, transparency, and effectiveness.

Other key topics expected to be discussed at ICANN87 include Domain Name System (DNS) Abuse, continuing discussions on enabling a multilingual Internet, and how to translate policy outcomes into effective implementation.

The annual Dr. Tarek Kamel Award for Capacity Building recognizes ICANN community members who have made significant contributions to developing capacity in areas related to ICANN's mission. The 2026 recipient will receive the award and be recognized at the ICANN87 Welcome Ceremony.

For more information on this award and previous recipients, visit the Dr. Tarek Kamel Award for Capacity Building webpage.

Registration

ICANN Public Meetings are free and open to all. In-person registration is open through 14 October 2026. On-site registration will not be available.

For more information and to register, please visit the ICANN87 meeting website.

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address - a name or a number - into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

About PANDI

Pengelola Nama Domain Internet Indonesia (PANDI) is the registry operator for Indonesia's country-code top-level domain (ccTLD), .id. PANDI plays a role in developing the .id domain name ecosystem and supporting secure, stable, and trusted Internet governance.

PANDI is an organization whose membership represents various stakeholders, including the government, the Internet industry, and academia. As of 31 December 2025, the number of registered .id domain names had grown to 1,431,960, making .id the largest country-code top-level domain in Southeast Asia.

The .id domain represents Indonesia, Identity, and Ideas. In the governance of .id domain names, PANDI also administers the Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (PPND) in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

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