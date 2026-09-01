HiTHIUM Ranks TOP 2 Globally in Energy Storage Battery Shipments Again, Driven by Full-Chain Integrated Capabilities

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, authoritative institutions including InfoLink Consulting, Shanghai Metals Market (SMM), ICCSINO, and NECI have released rankings for global energy storage battery shipments in the first half of 2026. The data shows that HiTHIUM has once again secured the TOP 2 position worldwide in terms of energy storage battery shipments, driven by its continuous technological innovation, large-scale manufacturing, and robust global delivery capacity.

This marks the second consecutive year that HiTHIUM has maintained its TOP 2 status, underscoring the market's recognition of its long-term commitment to energy storage, strategic focus on long-duration energy storage (LDES), and full-scenario integrated solution capabilities.

According to InfoLink's global energy storage supply chain database, global energy storage battery shipments reached 467.84 GWh in the first half of 2026, a year-on-year increase of 94.76%, reflecting the sector's rapid and sustained expansion. Amid intensifying competition and shifting market demand toward large capacity, longer duration, high safety, superior performance, and high reliability, HiTHIUM has leveraged its integrated capabilities to achieve simultaneous improvements in scale and quality, solidifying its position among the world's leading energy storage companies.

Focusing on LDES to Build Integrated Competitive Moats

As a globally leading provider of integrated energy storage solutions, HiTHIUM remains dedicated to the energy storage industry, with a clear strategic emphasis on LDES applications. With technological innovation at its core, the company has advanced product and technology development through years of R&D. This has enabled HiTHIUM to establish a full-chain industrial system covering material development, cell manufacturing, system integration, and full-lifecycle operations, forming a global, integrated, and systematic service capability.

Addressing the growing demand for 4-to-8-hour LDES, HiTHIUM provides full-scenario integrated solutions for applications including renewable energy bases, source-grid-load-storage coordination, commercial and industrial storage, and AI data center power support. Its solutions have demonstrated strong environmental adaptability and operational reliability across diverse conditions, with products deployed in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide.

Accelerating Global Integrated Deployment and Strengthening the LDES Industrial Park

HiTHIUM is building a globally distributed industrial network that integrates R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, and delivery. With Xiamen as its global headquarters, the company continues to strengthen its worldwide industrial footprint. In January 2026, its Chongqing facility was certified as the world's first "Lighthouse Factory" in the energy storage battery industry. In August, the world's first LDES integrated industrial park in Heze, Shandong, entered production rollout. Meanwhile, HiTHIUM's Texas facility has commenced production rollout, while construction is progressing at its Spanish plant.

This global industrial network strengthens HiTHIUM's ability to deliver large-scale, reliable solutions worldwide and enhances its competitiveness in the global LDES market. Looking ahead, HiTHIUM will continue to advance technological innovation, global industrial deployment, and full-scenario integrated solutions, contributing to the global green energy transition.

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