CyberCube unveils six new AI Event Families and its I2T2 framework, giving carriers, brokers and risk managers a structured way to anticipate where AI-driven losses will land

CyberCube, the leading provider of cyber risk analytics, today unveils six new AI Event Families and a new I2T2 framework, providing carriers, brokers, and risk managers with a practical way to think about and evaluate AI-driven loss.

The I2T2 framework addresses AI risk in a way that remains applicable to cyber insurance, while also reflecting the wider array of insurance risks now possible. The framework sets out four dimensions through which AI affects insurance risk: Information, Intelligence, Tactics, and Technology.

CyberCube's framework is set out in Machine State of Mind: A Framework for Quantifying AI-Driven Insurance Risk", examining how artificial intelligence is reshaping risk across the insurance industry.

It notes that AI is no longer a niche technical risk confined to a single line of insurance. As AI systems take on greater autonomy in decision-making, content generation, and operational processes, they introduce new forms of loss that cut across established coverage lines, including, but not limited to, Errors Omissions (E&O), Technology E&O, Cyber, General Liability, and Directors Officers, as well as introducing novel impacts that insurance has never covered before.

As this new intelligence evolves, CyberCube argues that the industry's ways of thinking about insurance risk must evolve with it. Rather than treating AI risk as just an extension of Cyber risk, the framework examines where AI and Cyber overlap, where they diverge, and what this means for how claims are likely to be triggered and allocated across policies.

Key findings

AI risk shares several characteristics with Cyber risk, including single points of failure (SPoFs), human error, data loss, and the potential to amplify existing threats. However, it also differs in important ways. For example, AI can cause harm through hallucination or flawed output even when functioning exactly as designed, without the involvement of any malicious actor.

AI is best understood as a technology and information revolution, rather than merely an evolution of Cyber risk. As the use of AI extends into many corners of the global economy, new frameworks are required for understanding how AI could affect property-casualty insurance coverages.

(Re)insurers grappling with AI risk will follow a path similar to that previously taken with non-affirmative ("silent") Cyber risk. Lessons from the last decade suggest that the exact application of coverages will vary by carrier. Given the breadth of transformation AI is creating, however, (re)insurers must reckon with AI risk as a multi-line challenge and opportunity.

Jon Laux, VP of Product and Analytics, CyberCube, said: "At CyberCube, we are excited to help the insurance industry and society at large seize the opportunity by providing a structured way to think, evaluate, and quantify emerging risk. We hope the I2T2 framework can be the beginning of the journey and will provide a foundation on which others can build as they refine their own view of AI risk."

CyberCube notes AI is already changing risk across a host of insurance lines, and this trend will only accelerate. John Anderson, Director of Product Management, CyberCube, said: "Carriers who recognize the transformation, act to mitigate the downside, and capitalize on the upside will serve a critical function for the 21st century economy, providing coverage, capital, and clarity in a rapidly changing landscape. Conversely, those who shrug off this transformation and try the 21st century equivalent of treating all transportation risk as homogeneous will be in for a rude surprise."

"Machine State of Mind: A Framework for Quantifying AI-Driven Insurance Risk" can be downloaded here.

CyberCube will host a webinar on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 4.00 PM BST/11.00 AM EDT, unveiling more information about the I2T2 framework and examining how AI is creating new and complex insurance exposures that extend well beyond traditional cyber policies.

Register here:

https://www.cybcube.com/beyond-cyber-understanding-ai-exposures-across-insurance-lines-webinar

About CyberCube

CyberCube is the leading provider of software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms. CyberCube leverages data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and human resources to serve insurance institutions globally. The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and has operated as a standalone company since 2018. With offices in San Francisco, New York, London, and Tallinn, Estonia, the team is committed to helping organizations and society build resilience to cyber risk. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Yvette Essen, Head of Communications Market Engagement, yvettee@cybcube.com